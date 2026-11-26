The Dylan Larkin trade has elevated expectations for the Montreal Canadiens. There is no question that the deal moved the needle, but not quite as much as fans would hope.

The market is certainly taking into account the Habs’ improved lineup, but it’s not convinced that Montreal is a true Stanley Cup contender.

According to the most recent lines at Oddschecker, the Canadiens’ Stanley Cup odds improved from +2,200 to +2,000. Sure, it’s an improvement, but not quite as dramatic as Montreal fans might have hoped after Dylan Larkin joined the club.

The odds reflect an implied probability of 4.8% to win the Cup, and significantly trail the top three teams. The Carolina Hurricanes remain the favorites with +600 odds and an implied probability of 14.3%. The Edmonton Oilers are second at +850 and 10.5% probability, with the Minnesota Wild rounding out the top three at +900 and a 10% chance.

As Oddschecker spokesperson Steve Solomon noted, the move brought in a top-six forward, but it was only good enough to bring the Habs into the top 10.

“Montreal made a clear win-now move by landing Dylan Larkin, which immediately boosted the Canadiens’ Stanley Cup chances. Adding a proven top-six center addressed the biggest question mark on the roster, prompting sportsbooks to cut Montreal from +2200 to +2000 and move the Habs into the top 10 on the championship board.”

It seems the Canadiens will need to do more to convince the market they’re serious Stanley Cup contenders this season with Dylan Larkin in the fold.

Canadiens Improve Odds in the Eastern Conference, but Not That Much

As for the Canadiens’ chances of making it out of the Eastern Conference, well, they don’t look overly impressive either.

According to the lines at BetOnline Sports & Casino, the Habs are slated at 8/1 to make it out of the East. That ranks behind the Tampa Bay Lightning, New Jersey Devils, Florida Panthers, and Hurricanes.

The numbers shouldn’t surprise Montreal fans, as just about every pundit agrees that the road out of the Eastern Conference will go through Carolina this season. The Hurricanes look even better than they did last season, making a rematch between the Dylan Larkin-led Canadiens and the Canes a possibility this season.

Only Time Will Tell If Dylan Larkin Really Moved the Needle

The bottom line is that only time will tell if Montreal is for real this season. The Canadiens will need to show that they have the wherewithal to compete with the NHL’s elite clubs.

That begins with solidifying their position in the Atlantic Division.

From there, the Habs will need to prove they’re the real deal in the Eastern Conference.

Assuming that Habs finish in the top three in the Atlantic, they’ll have to go through Ottawa and Tampa. Potentially, it could also mean Dylan Larkin facing either Florida or Boston.

That doesn’t shape up like an easy road ahead. As such, the Habs will need to prove they have what it takes to make that leap into the true upper echelon of NHL contenders.

From what the club has shown so far, the potential is there. It just remains unclear how much further this young, emerging core can go this season.