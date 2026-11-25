Former Montreal Canadiens forward Patrik Laine remains an unrestricted free agent, looking for his next professional destination after the Habs elected not to bring him back.

And now, Laine is revealing on social media that he’s not going to be available to play any time soon after having undergone knee surgery following what he described as a setback in his training.

Former Montreal Canadiens Forward Patrik Laine Reveals Devastating Personal Setback

The former Canadiens forward, whom the club decided not to bring back, revealed that he recently experienced a setback in his training and underwent surgery.

“I recently underwent knee surgery following a setback in my training,” Laine revealed on social media. “I have a lengthy recovery ahead, and my focus right now is on rehabilitation, putting in the work and taking things one day at a time.

I want to thank my family, friends, and medical team for their continued support, as well as everyone who has reached out with messages of encouragement. I truly appreciate it.”

Last season, Laine was limited to just five games.

Patrik Laine Last Played For The Montreal Canadiens

Laine, selected second overall by the Winnipeg Jets in the 2016 NHL Draft, one pick after Auston Matthews, has since also played for the Columbus Blue Jackets and Canadiens.

Injuries and other setbacks have limited him to 57 games over the past two seasons, during which he recorded 20 goals and 14 assists.

For his NHL career, Laine has tallied 224 goals and 198 assists in 537 regular-season games, along with eight goals and nine assists in 26 games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Laine said following the season that while he was available to come back earlier than expected, he still finished the campaign on the injured list.

“I could have come back pretty early, but this is one of those things when you have surgeries and stuff, you don’t always feel 100 percent,” he said. “You don’t want to rush anything and go play too early, and then take a step back and it takes longer. I wanted to be more cautious.”

“It’s one of those things. I’ll just leave it at that,” he continued. “I kind of figured early on that I probably wasn’t going to be playing since I’ve been out for four or five months and guys are battling for a playoff spot, and all the guys are playing great….Figured that I probably won’t be playing.”