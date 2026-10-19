Trade Pitch Has Montreal Canadiens Add $31.25M Center in Blockbuster Deal

The Montreal Canadiens have been searching for a second-line center and should look to the trade market to find it.

Montreal is a legit Stanley Cup contender, but the biggest need is a second-line center. If the Habs can get a second-line center, that will complete their team and make them very dangerous.

There are several names the Canadiens will look at to acquire to fill the second-line center role.

Trade Pitch has Canadiens Acquiring Quinton Byfield

Montreal has been linked to plenty of centers, and Heavy.com has a trade idea that sees them pulling off a blockbuster deal with the Los Angeles Kings.

Canadiens acquire:

Kings acquire:

Michael Hage

Sam Montembeault

2027 first-round pick

The proposed deal is a blockbuster trade, as Montreal would acquire Byfield, who has struggled this season and could use a change of scenery. Los Angeles, meanwhile, gets a top-end prospect, an NHL goalie, and a first-round pick.

Montreal would acquire Byfield, who’s in the third year of his five-year, $31.25 million deal with the Kings. The 2020 second overall pick has struggled, as he was expected to be Los Angeles’ first-line center this year but has already been demoted to the second line. He’s recorded 1 goal and 1 assist for 2 points in 6 games this season. His career-high is 55 points, and it could be time for the 6-foot-5 forward to have a change of scenery.

In return, the Canadiens would trade a first-round pick and Hage, who is one of the top prospects. Hage is at Michigan and is expected to sign and play in NHL games later this year when the college season ends. He was selected 21st overall in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Montembeault, meanwhile, is an NHL goalie but is blocked by Jakub Dobes and Jacob Fowler. Goaltending has been an issue with the Kings, so they take a flier on Montembeault. He’s in the final year of his three-year, $9.45 million deal.

Byfield had High Expectations This Season

With Anze Kopitar retiring, the pressure was on Byfield to be Los Angeles’ first-line center.

However, Byfield has struggled to begin the year, as he had plenty of expectations going into the season.

“It’s going to be a big void for us to fill,” Byfield said at the NHL/NHLPA North A;erican Player Media Tour last month. “It’s not just one person, it’s going to be the whole team to fill what (Kopitar) did on the ice. Leadership off the ice. It’s crazy that he won’t be there and we’re going to miss him for sure. … Yeah, there are so many people on the team who are going to step up but for myself, for sure, I want to be the guy. I have to prove that first, though.”

Byfield was supposed to have a big role with the Kings this season, and was looking forward to that.

“It’s exciting to play with some of the high-end players on our team,” Byfield said. “I mean, more opportunity, a bigger role, so there’s a lot to be really excited about.”

However, not even a month into the season, Byfield’s struggles could lead to a trade and a change of scenery.