As the Nashville Predators end their 5-game road trip tonight in Minneapolis, Minnesota, against the Wild, two familiar veterans will return to the lineup.

Forward Jonathan Marchessault will be back in after recovering from a lower-body injury. He missed the last seven games while the Predators were on a hot streak.

While Marchessault was out of the lineup, the Predators went 6-1 and opened the road trip by winning the first three games out west, outscoring their opponents 10-4.

On the blue line, head coach Andrew Brunette is bringing defenseman Nicolas Hague back in. The stay-at-home defender has been a healthy scratch for the last 8 games.

Nashville didn’t add him back to the mix during the 7-game winning streak either. Now that the run is over after a 4-2 loss in San Jose on Sunday, this is an opportunity to see how the veteran plays after being scratched.

Defenseman Daemon Hunt and forward Vitali Pinchuk will come out of the lineup for Hague and Marchessault. No other changes are expected tonight in Minnesota.

Nashville’s Successful Run in November

This month has been a step in the right direction for the Nashville Predators. They currently sit in 6th place with a points percentage of .857 and have gone 6-1-0.

The last win on the streak was against the Vegas Golden Knights on November 13. It took a shootout, but the Predators found a way to win after Ryan O’Reilly scored twice in regulation.

Captain Roman Josi scored his first shootout goal in five seasons; it was his 8th goal in the shootout on his 25th career attempt.

Following the win in Vegas, Nashville tied the Carolina Hurricanes for the longest win streak in the NHL this season. It was the Predators’ first seven-game winning streak since the 2023-24 season (2/17/24 to 3/02/24).

Only two of the seven wins came at home for Nashville. The first was against the aforementioned Hurricanes and then against the St. Louis Blues when Nashville debuted its navy Hometown Remix jersey.

Nashville had a +11 goal differential and superb goaltending during their immaculate stretch of hockey. Starting goalie Juuse Saros alone had a goals-against average of 0.98 and a save percentage of .969.

Depth scoring was a large part of why Nashville had a strong run. Yes, veterans led the way but when 15 players scored more 2 more points and maintained consistent play, it paid dividends for Nashville.

During the 7-game streak, Josi led the team with 8 points, while Filip Forsberg had 7 points and Steven Stamkos picked up 6 points.

Support came from Ross Colton (4 points), Nick Perbix (4 points), Nils Hoglander (4 points), and a newcomer, Shane Wright (3 points).

Nashville will continue to need its lineup to click should they want to contend for a playoff spot this season.

Projected Lineup Vs. Minnesota Wild – 11/17/26

*Official lineup will come from line rushes during the warm-up*

Stamkos – O’Reilly – Bourque

Forsberg – Wright – Hoglander

Schaefer – Kerfoot – Marchessault

Colton – Drury – Edstrom

Josi – Wilsby

Skjei – Perbix

Hague – Struble

Saros – not confirmed starting goalie*

Annunen