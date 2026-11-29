The Nashville Predators defeated the Detroit Red Wings Saturday night, led by veteran winger Filip Forsberg, as they continued their impressive season.

Nashville defeated the Red Wings 3-2 in Saturday’s affair, with Forsberg tallying two points to help seal the victory.

The win moves Nashville to 14-6-6 on the year, placing them third in the incredibly competitive Central Division.

After winning their second game of a back-to-back on Friday and Saturday, Nashville will look to carry that momentum into a three-game homestand starting on Monday.

Forsberg’s Impressive Tear

With his two points in Saturday night’s win, Filip Forsberg now has a point in six straight games.

During that stretch, Forsberg has recorded four goals and six assists, averaging 1.67 points per game as Nashville continues its push near the top of the Central.

Now leading the team in points with 29, Forsberg continues to be a pivotal offensive piece for the Predators, generating opportunities on the second line alongside younger teammates Shane Wright and Nils Hoglander.

When asked about Saturday night’s result, Forsberg was pleased with the team’s start and goaltender Justus Annunen’s performance.

“It was great, the start of the game, got two goals early… and dominated, kind of set the tone,” Forsberg said. “And then there are things that we can do better for the rest of the game, but [Annunen] is getting paid to stop the pucks, and he did a great job.”

The 32-year-old Swedish winger has done great work to lift his team’s offensive production this year, which is even more impressive considering he went seven straight games without a goal to start the season.

Now second on the team in goals, behind only Steven Stamkos, Forsberg continues to show that he can get it done with ease, whether shooting or passing.

Nashville’s Season in the Central Division

Despite the Predators currently sitting third in the Central Division, only three points separate them from the team in second-to-last place.

In fact, of the Western Conference’s top nine teams, seven are from the Central Division, with all of them holding winning records.

Many people didn’t expect Nashville to have a chance to compete this season, including Bleacher Report and Sportsnet, which placed Nashville at 28th and 27th in their preseason power rankings, respectively.

Now 26 games into the year, the Preds sit 10th in the NHL in points percentage, earning a .654 percentage of the team’s possible points this season.

Despite struggling in overtime this season and tying for the most overtime losses in the NHL, Nashville has made a priority of earning points even when it doesn’t come away with a win.

With two wins against the Avalanche, who sit above them in the standings, and a 6-2-1 record against Central Division opponents this season, Nashville just has to continue its production to remain in a playoff spot.

Looking to break a two-year playoff drought this season, the Predators’ veteran core of Stamkos, Forsberg, O’Reilly, and Josi seems to be figuring things out and pointing the team in the right direction.