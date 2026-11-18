The Nashville Predators got two familiar faces back in their game against the Minnesota Wild Tuesday night, with both tallying goals in their return from absences of more than two weeks.

Despite the 7-3 loss to the powerhouse Wild on Tuesday, the Preds notched goals of their own, getting immediate production from Jonathan Marchessault and Nicolas Hague.

As the Preds move to 11-6-5, they remain tied for third in the Central Division, glad to have their main rotation back to normal.

Marchessault and Hague Return

Returning to action for the first time since late October, Hague and Marchessault both found the back of the net in the loss.

Opening the scoring for Nashville in the second period, Nicolas Hague scored from the blue line on a feed from Steven Stamkos.

The goal marked the 27-year-old defenseman’s first of the year through 14 games played.

Five minutes after Hague’s goal, Marchessault got in on the action, scoring a wrist shot with the help of a screened Jesper Wallstedt in goal.

Marchessault was seemingly eager in his return to the lineup, attempting six shots in the loss, with three on net.

Before missing eight games due to a lower-body injury, Marchessault had back-to-back games with four and five shots on goal, bringing a spark to a Nashville offense that is sometimes lacking.

Getting a key defender back in Hague alongside a major power-play piece in Jonathan Marchessault should help Nashville greatly as they look to continue their push up the Central Division standings.

Tuesday’s Loss to Minnesota

Despite the exciting returns of Hague and Marchessault, Tuesday night was one to forget for the Nashville Predators.

Falling behind 5-0 in the first 21 minutes of play, the Preds were unable to make much of their final outing on a five-game road trip.

Although Nashville eventually battled back with three goals of its own against Vezina-favored goalie Jesper Wallstedt, the team was unable to give its fans a competitive result.

When asked about the performance postgame, Nashville head coach Andrew Brunette just seemed relieved to finally be heading back to Tennessee.

“Let’s get home,” Brunette said. “Go home and get back to work. We didn’t have a lot in the tank.”

The Preds won three of five games on their road trip, returning home to Nashville still riding some momentum from their previous seven-game winning streak.

“It was a great road trip. That’s a really good team, and when we don’t have energy, our margins aren’t that big, and we didn’t have any margins tonight,” Brunette said when reflecting on the trip. “So we regroup, we have some days off, and we get back to work.”

Following the road trip, the Preds get a well-earned three-day break before returning to action against a struggling Pittsburgh Penguins team in Nashville on Saturday evening.

With Thanksgiving approaching, Nashville has some key matchups ahead as the team looks to prove it can contend this year.