Predators’ Wright Has One of the Weirdest Nights of His NHL Career

Nashville Predators forward Shane Wright has been through a whirlwind over the past few months.

The former fourth overall pick in 2022 by the Seattle Kraken found himself at the epicentre of trade discussions throughout the offseason. It eventually led to him joining the Nashville Predators in exchange for young winger Matthew Wood.

It’s been a tepid start for Wright in Nashville, registering just three points in his first seven games. All of those points came in one game last week against the Anaheim Ducks.

Just when Wright thought that there might be some normalcy in his life, he endured one of the more bizarre sequences of his NHL career.

Predators Wright Saves Goalie Goal With His Face

The San Jose Sharks held a 4-2 lead on Sunday night when Nashville pulled Juuse Saros for an extra attacker.

That’s when Alex Nedelkovich tried to do something he’s done before: score a goalie goal.

The Sharks netminder got the puck behind the net and fired at the yawning cage.

But there was only one thing standing in his way: Shane Wright’s noggin.

Nedelkovich isn’t that far removed from scoring a goalie goal, doing so with the Penguins back in January 2025.

But for Wright, that certainly appears to be the first time he’s ever blocked a puck with his face from an attempted goalie goal.

Heck, there aren’t many NHLers who can check that off of their bingo card.

Wright Still Looking to Hit His Stride With Predators

Shane Wright’s move to Nashville has offered some encouraging signs, although the former OHL standout is still searching for consistent offensive production.

While Wright has just three points in seven games for the Preds, there are encouraging signs about his impact.

Since joining Nashville, the Predators are generating 4.21 expected goals for per-60 with Wright on the ice. That’s the best mark on the team during that time span.

Even though he isn’t getting on the scoresheet consistently, the Predators are turning their chances into goals with Wright on the ice. Nashville has outscored the opposition 8-2 at five-on-five during Wright’s minutes.

The Burlington, Ontario native has been saddled with Filip Forsberg and Nils Hoglander for most of his even-strength minutes. That line did factor into the scoring on Sunday night, with Hoglander tipping home an Adam Wilsby point shot in the second period.

Wright also had a season-high 18:22 of ice time on Sunday, ranking fourth among Preds forwards, behind only Forsberg, Steven Stamkos and Ryan O’Reilly.

Things seem to be trending in the right direction for Wright (no pun intended).

Now, if only he could avoid getting hit in the face with the puck.