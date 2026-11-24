The Nashville Predators were a top-three team in power-play percentage throughout October, but have since hit a cold spell this month.

The Preds had a 33.3% power-play percentage at their peak in October, ranking them third-best in the NHL.

Since then, they have steadily fallen, going just 4-for-30 over their last 30 power-play opportunities and dropping to ninth in the NHL (24.7%).

The Predators’ Power Play

Nashville’s primary power play unit consists of Steven Stamkos, Ryan O’Reilly, Jonathan Marchessault, Roman Josi and Filip Forsberg.

On paper, the five make perfect sense, comprising four of the team’s top five players in points, with the outlier being Marchessault, who missed two weeks with an injury and still ranks seventh.

The rotation worked perfectly in October as well, helping keep them near the top of the Central Division, where they currently reside.

The goal-scoring ability of Steven Stamkos, who sits fifth all-time in power-play goals scored, paired with the veteran playmaking of Forsberg, O’Reilly, and Josi, was extremely efficient, but that production hasn’t been there of late.

Stamkos has been the only power-play goal scorer on the team in November, as the Predators have gone 3-25 on opportunities (12%), putting them in the bottom five for the month.

Still sitting at 12-6-5 on the year, the Predators have managed to succeed despite their recently slumping power play, winning six straight to start the month of November.

However, power plays are an important part of a team’s success, as consistently scoring with the man advantage is almost required for any playoff-contending team.

What Needs to Change

With the amount of top-heavy veteran experience on the Predators’ roster, it seems they might just have to ride out the slump and hope the power play finds its way back.

Currently still the ninth-best in the NHL, Nashville knows its power play was once one of its strongest aspects.

However, since then, the defense has stepped up while the power play has gone ghost.

Filled with veterans providing a large majority of the team’s points, Nashville has to keep its faith in them and hope they can begin to click again.

Breaking the slump starts with getting Marchessault more involved and continuing to feed the historically prolific power-play scorer, Steven Stamkos.

The return of Jonathan Marchessault has been a recent boost to the offense with a goal in each of his last two games, and Nashville will need him to bring that same impact to its 5-on-4 play to get back to full power.

Currently sitting tied for third in the Central Division in points, Nashville could put itself in a key position to snap its two-year playoff drought if it can return to a top-five power play while retaining its recent defensive and goaltending strengths.