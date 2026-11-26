Mavrik Bourque finally tallied his first goal of the season against his former team in Nashville’s win over the Dallas Stars on Wednesday night.

The Predators took down the Stars 3-1 in a low-scoring affair, with Mavrik Bourque scoring the game’s opening goal and making the night even more special.

In the 19 games prior, Bourque had been unable to find the back of the net, tallying 39 shots before finally getting one to count.

Leading the NHL forwards in shots without a goal, Bourque finally broke free in a memorable night for him and Nashville.

Bourque’s First Nashville Goal

Bourque was acquired by Nashville from the Dallas Stars in the offseason and was expected to be a quick offensive addition for the Preds.

After scoring 20 goals in his 2025-26 season with the Stars, Bourque was unable to find that same efficiency in Nashville, despite playing on the first line with Steven Stamkos and Ryan O’Reilly.

Last night might have finally been a turning point for him, as he scored a clean wrist shot to open the scoring on the road in Dallas.

With only a minute remaining in a scoreless first period, Brady Skjei and O’Reilly hooked up with Mavrik Bourque for a wide-open look that he was not going to miss.

With a clean wrist shot to the left of the net past Vezina-caliber goaltender Jake Oettinger, Bourque finally broke free from his drought, scoring what would be the only goal of the night against his former teammate.

Moving Forward for Bourque

Finally getting a shot to fall for Nashville, Bourque might finally be able to get going offensively.

The Preds have continued to show faith in him throughout the season despite the drought, averaging 15:35 of ice time per game and giving him first-line opportunities.

Tallying six points so far this season, Bourque has struggled to connect with Stamkos and O’Reilly on the first line, with most of their production coming on the power play.

The numbers say that Bourque can still turn his season around as well, tallying 25 and 41 points in his two seasons with Dallas before making the move.

At 24 years old and 5’11”, Bourque has the build and youth to become a quick and streaky player on the top line.

He will look to build off his first goal of the year on Friday in Nashville for the battle of prehistoric mascots against the Utah Mammoth.

With Utah’s goaltending ranking among the worst in the NHL, the game will provide the perfect opportunity for Bourque to get a point streak going.