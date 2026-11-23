The Nashville Predators are set to face off against two important Central Division opponents this week: the Dallas Stars and the Utah Mammoth.

Coming off a win, Nashville is still working to figure out its identity before December rolls around.

The Preds currently sit at 12-6-5 on the year, tied for third in the Central Division, despite having low preseason expectations.

Making a serious case to end their two-year playoff drought, this week could help reveal just how good their chances are.

The Week Ahead

Nashville will face off with the Stars in Dallas on Wednesday before coming home to face Utah on Friday.

Starting with the Stars, Nashville will look to win its second matchup of the season, similarly to how it did back in early October.

Taking down the Stars 2-1 in their first meeting, the Preds’ defense and goaltender Juuse Saros paved the way for the victory.

Since then, however, the Stars have been on a tear, currently second in the Central Division and a point ahead of Nashville.

The Preds will need all hands on deck in Texas on Wednesday to move to 2-0 on the year against Dallas, hoping to build momentum into Friday, when they face the Mammoth at home.

Utah has been an interesting team this year, currently sitting two points behind Nashville at fifth in the Central Division.

With higher preseason expectations than the Predators, Nashville is looking to prove its year hasn’t been a fluke in the battle of prehistoric mascots.

The Mammoth currently hold the third-best power-play percentage in the NHL, but luckily for the Preds, they hold the second-best penalty kill percentage themselves.

Backed by a home crowd at Bridgestone Arena, Nashville should have high expectations heading into its matchup against Utah the day after Thanksgiving.

Marchessault Continues to Heat Up

Since missing two weeks due to a lower-body injury, Jonathan Marchessault has returned to the third line and quickly made an impact.

In his two games since returning, Marchessault has tallied a goal in each for the Preds, notching an assist as well in their win over the Penguins on Saturday.

Providing a much-needed spark on the third line, Marchessault explained that alongside Reid Schaefer and Alex Kerfoot, they are just guys playing hockey.

“We don’t think too much,” Marchessault said when asked about the third line. “We just try to make the right plays at the right time.”

Whether he thinks about it or not, Marchessault is playing confidently, and Nashville appreciates his value.

With eight shots on goal and three points in his last two games since returning, Marchessault is heating up, continuing to add threats to a Nashville team that is firing on all cylinders.