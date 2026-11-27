The Nashville Predators lost to the Utah Mammoth on Friday afternoon after failing to hold onto their early-game lead and close out periods.

In Nashville’s last four periods of hockey, they have allowed four goals with under two minutes remaining, continuing to shoot themselves in the foot.

Following the 6-5 shootout loss, Nashville moved to 13-6-6, earning a point and moving into sole possession of third place in the Central Division.

Now tied with the Flyers for the most overtime losses in the NHL, Nashville continues to figure out how to close out performances.

Friday’s Shootout Loss

In Friday afternoon’s overtime loss, Nashville had plenty of chances to walk away from Bridgestone Arena with two points.

Taking a 2-0 lead early in the game, Nashville saw it disappear in the final two minutes of the first period, allowing two goals, including one with just six seconds remaining.

Losing momentum heading into the second, Nashville did a good job of keeping Utah off the board until, once again, the final minutes of the period.

Utah’s Anders Lee would net a go-ahead 3-2 goal with 1:40 remaining in the period, continuing a common theme.

Nashville refused to lose quietly, however, scoring three more goals in the third period to push its total to five.

With only 21 shots on goal in Friday’s loss, the Predators’ offense was extremely efficient in getting chances to fall.

Mavrik Bourque would score the most notable goal for Nashville, finding the net in his second-straight game with eight minutes remaining to put the Predators up 5-4.

Just needing to ride out the lead to a victory, Nashville was unable to slow down Utah’s offense, which found Anders Lee on a fast break to tie the game with four minutes remaining.

In the five-minute overtime period, Nashville came inches away from sealing the game with a Filip Forsberg wide-open look off the post.

Unable to find the net in overtime, Nashville saw its shootout struggles continue, missing on all three attempts by Forsberg, Ryan O’Reilly, and Roman Josi.

As a result, Vincent Trochek’s lone shootout goal would prove to be the winner for Utah.

A crushing loss for a Preds team that had plenty of opportunities to win, the result at least earned Nashville a point and kept it in the top three of the Central Division standings.

Nashville Continues Forward

Following Friday’s loss, Nashville will take its five-goal performance on the road to Detroit on Saturday night for the second game of a back-to-back.

Needing a bounce-back victory in a big way, Nashville will have a great chance against a struggling, Larkin-less Detroit Red Wings team.

Nashville faces off against Detroit at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, where Justus Annunen will likely get the start to give Saros a rest on the back-to-back.

As the season continues, Nashville’s defense remains its weakest point, and the team will need to figure things out to keep its hopes of breaking a two-year playoff drought.

Currently in a playoff spot, Nashville finds itself in a season-long battle, with the Central Division full of competitive teams, seven of which have winning records.