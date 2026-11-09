Predators Roll into Action-Packed Road Trip on Four-Game Win Streak

The Nashville Predators are heading into one of their busiest stretches of the season with five away games in eight days. Luckily, they find themselves riding the momentum of a four-game winning streak.

Nashville currently sits at 8-4-5 coming off its fourth straight win with a 3-1 victory over the Blues Saturday afternoon.

Five consecutive road games will be no easy task for the Preds, but their confidence will be heightened as they continue to play their best hockey of the season.

With two days off before the trip begins, the Preds are ready to take their momentum into some tough matchups on the West Coast.

The Road Trip Ahead

Following two days off, the Preds will travel to California for back-to-back games against Los Angeles and Anaheim on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Los Angeles will be the easiest opponent of the five, sitting at 5-8-2 on the year, with the Preds holding a 6-2-2 record against the Kings in their last 10 meetings.

Finishing up the week with games Friday and Sunday against the Golden Knights and Sharks, the Preds won’t have to worry about any jet lag, as they remain on the West Coast.

The Friday night matchup against the Golden Knights presents an exciting chance for Nashville to get revenge on the 12-5-2 powerhouse.

Having already taken down the Hurricanes, Avalanche (twice), Stars, and Lightning, the Preds have stood toe-to-toe with some of the league’s top teams and will look to claim another victory.

The Preds wrap up the road trip against Minnesota the following Tuesday, finally leaving the West Coast to seek revenge against Kirill Kaprizov and the Wild.

With five road games in eight days, the Preds couldn’t ask for a better time to travel the coast, looking to keep the game plan simple and ride the momentum of what’s been working.

Riding the Momentum

After a slow start to the year, the Preds are finding their rhythm with help from both veterans and offseason acquisitions.

Among the new acquisitions, it’s been 30-year-old center Ross Colton who has been bringing the Heat for the Preds.

With a point in three straight games, the new face from the Avs has begun to find his rhythm, recording 3 goals and an assist in his last three games while averaging only 12:48 of ice time per game.

As for the veterans, Filip Forsberg and Roman Josi continue to share the puck immaculately, combining for 9 assists during the team’s four-game winning streak.

With Josi and Forsberg finding open teammates and the rest of the team capitalizing on those chances, the Preds have found a formula that has worked to win games as of late.

While it is unrealistic to expect them to win all five games on their trip, expectations are definitely high as the Preds head to California on Tuesday to face the Kings.