Devils’ Home Winning Streak Comes With Surprising Historical Connection

On Thursday, the New Jersey Devils notched their seventh straight win at Prudential Center, making history when the final horn sounded.

It took a few unlikely heroes amid so much shakeup in New Jersey’s lineup. Still, they won 5-2 and will go on the road to try to complete the home-and-home sweep against the Washington Capitals.

That will be New Jersey’s primary focus on Saturday. But it is still worth taking time to recognize how significant their seventh-straight win at Prudential Center was.

Per Marc Ciampa of NewJerseyDevils.com:

“New Jersey’s victory extended its home winning streak to seven games, tied for the fifth-longest such run in franchise history, including the organization’s years as the Kansas City Scouts and Colorado Rockies.”

At 9-2-0 overall at Prudential Center, the Devils remain one of the league’s toughest teams to beat in their home arena.

Devils Reached Familiar Territory At Prudential Center

One more win at home will extend the streak to eight games and up another notch in franchise history. But this isn’t unfamiliar territory for the Devils, considering they won seven straight at Prudential Center early in 2025-26.

Last season’s Devils also started hot before injuries and inconsistencies derailed what was a promising season. New Jersey looks like they fixed their organizational depth for the moment when injuries (and illnesses) strike. That alone could be the deciding factor for the Devils to surpass last season’s milestone.

Last season, New Jersey won its first seven home games. The streak started on Oct. 16, 2025, over the Florida Panthers. The very next game? They beat Florida’s opponent in the 2025 Stanley Cup Final, the Edmonton Oilers.

That streak continued until Nov. 8, when they beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 in a shootout. They lost their next home game against none other than the New York Islanders on Nov. 10 — a team they very recently got the better of.

It was the high-water mark of New Jersey’s 2025-26 season. Still, the early-going success at Prudential Center was one for the record books.

New Jersey Can Extend The Winning Streak At Prudential Center

The Devils will have a few days off following Saturday’s grudge match against the Capitals. They will face the Montreal Canadiens on Nov. 18 for a chance to notch their eighth-straight home win.

It will be quite the challenge for New Jersey, given how formidable the Canadiens have been so far. Following their 5-2 win over the Boston Bruins on Thursday, Montreal, 28 points, is tied for first in the Atlantic with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Montreal will force the Devils to put their best game forward. The stakes are rising, but New Jersey isn’t a stranger to high-stakes situations throughout their latest home winning streak.

New Jersey Has Come Up Strong In High-Stakes Home Games

Three of those seven home wins during the streak came by one goal. In two of those games, the Devils looked like they would cruise to a win, only to falter in the third period. Their Nov. 3 win over the Oilers went to a shootout. Two days later, they avoided a massive upset in overtime vs. the St. Louis Blues.

Their latest win may have come by three goals, but New Jersey had the deck stacked against them with three call-ups from the AHL’s Utica Comets. That alone didn’t raise the stakes. Defeating the Capitals on Thursday ensured the streak would last an entire month.

Next Wednesday, a win will put the 2026-27 team in fourth place in franchise history in home winning streaks. It will also build momentum for their Nov. 21 rematch against the Blues in St. Louis.