Devils’ Latest Roster Shakeup Raises Bigger Questions About Forward Depth

The New Jersey Devils may carry a different look in the foreseeable future as they announced several roster moves ahead of Thursday’s game.

On Wednesday, Amanda Stein of the Devils team site reported, “Anthony Mantha has been placed on LTIR, retroactive to November 7. Mantha took a high-stick to the throat in the third period against the Islanders and left the game shortly thereafter.”

Stein further noted the Devils “…also recalled forwards Lenni Hämeenaho and Stefan Noesen from Utica.”

To make room, New Jersey also waived Riley Tufte. While it is a bummer to see Mantha go down long-term after a fine start to the season, it also raises one burning question: What will Lenni Hämeenaho make of his chance?

Lenni Hämeenaho Earns Opportunity After Strong AHL Start

Hämeenaho isn’t new to the NHL. He has 33 games of NHL experience, with eight points and two goals. He also looked good during his first stint in North America last season, posting 26 points and 10 goals across 37 games with the Utica Comets.

Hämeenaho has also gotten off to a hot start in Utica this season. Through 11 contests, Hämeenaho recorded six goals and nine points in 11 games, so his opportunity is well deserved.

While it remains to be seen what Hämeenaho will do in his latest chance for an NHL role, the former 58th-overall pick in 2023 boasts a lot of potential. Another question to answer is: what will his role look like in Newark?

Besides his eight points, Hämeenaho averaged 12:11 of total ice time per game, with a 48.8 Corsi For Percentage and a 41.5 on-ice for percentage. He was on the ice for 15 goals and 17 goals allowed. That said, his on-ice shooting percentage was a solid 90.3.

Given the way the Devils have played well offensively this season, expect Hämeenaho to land in a gritty, defensive-forward role. That should give him bottom-six minutes — likely between 10 and 12 minutes per game.

Stefan Noesen Returns As Devils Navigate Injuries

Noesen has been a reliable veteran for New Jersey who can put up steady play when called on. He brings an overall physical game. So, like Hämeenaho, expect grit. Unlike Hämeenaho, Noesen has an edge in experience, with 487 games played.

He has made five appearances with New Jersey this season, putting up a goal and three points. His production came despite just 9:30 of average total ice time per game. Still, he didn’t lose his edge, posting 14 hits in that span.

Noesen’s recall raises further questions for the Devils: Do they roll with the veteran over the upstart Hämeenaho in most games? Do they both take the ice, or rotate in and out?

Morning skates and practices could point to who is starting and when in the short term, so pay close attention to them. Should the younger Hämeenaho show more potential, he may get the nod over the veteran.

But if Noesen shows he’s the better fit for the direction the team is heading, he should get more reps. Overall, it could be interesting to see how this bottom six shapes up in the near future. And if it foreshadows what the lineup could look like going forward.