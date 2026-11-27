The Hughes brothers were magnificent in the New Jersey Devils‘ win over the Calgary Flames on Friday afternoon.

Jack and Luke Hughes combined for six points and three goals in Friday’s 5-3 win. Jack ended the game with four points and a goal. Luke ended with two goals, including the empty-netter.

The highlight came when Luke scored at 0:56 into the second period to tie the game 1-1, with Jack providing the secondary assist. Dougie Hamilton took credit for the primary assist.

Luke’s two goals now give him nine on the season and 17 points in 26 games. He is now on pace for 29 goals and 55 points if he keeps up this current trajectory.

Luke’s nine goals tie his single-season career-high, which he posted across 82 games in 2023-24. For context, he tied his career-high before December. Luke isn’t on the verge of shattering his nine-goal milestone — he will set a new standard for himself when the season ends, should he remain on that 29-goal pace.

Luke is also on pace to shatter the single-season franchise record in goals by a defenseman. Dougie Hamilton tied the milestone in 2022-23, per StatMuse. Barry Beck was the first defenseman in franchise history to hit the 22-goal mark in 1977-78 when the Devils were known as the Colorado Rockies.

Jack and Luke Hughes Enjoy A Legendary Outing Against Calgary

Jack Hughes now has 34 points and 11 goals in 26 games, putting himself on pace to notch a career-high in points, with 110. He is also on an 84-game pace to score 36 goals.

It was Jack’s 135th career multi-point game, and it came with some franchise history attached.

On Nov. 21, Lou Korac of NHL.com wrote, following New Jersey’s 9-6 loss to the St. Louis Blues, “Jack Hughes had his 134th career multipoint game, tying Kirk Muller for third in Devils history.”

Jack now has John MacLean (169 multi-point games) within striking distance. Once Jack ultimately passes MacLean, only Patrik Elias (251) will remain ahead of him. With Jack in his age-25 season, he has plenty of time to pass MacLean and catch Elias.

Hughes Brothers Heating Up As Devils Keep Pace In Metropolitan Division

New Jersey has the misfortune of playing in the same division as the defending Stanley Cup champion, the Carolina Hurricanes. Carolina is also off to one of the best starts in NHL history, with a 19-3-3 record and 41 points.

Friday’s win puts New Jersey at 36 points, well within range of catching Carolina should the latter slip up. This is happening as Jack Hughes has notched seven points in his last six games.

As for Luke? He has six points in his previous six outings.

New Jersey will need the Hughes brothers to continue playing high-octane hockey and to keep heating up as the second quarter of the season is now in full swing. Right now, all signs point to that trend continuing.

Their next big test will come on Saturday evening vs. the Winnipeg Jets. Winnipeg got the best of the Hughes brothers and the Devils when the two teams faced off on Nov. 10. Should Jack and Luke continue their high-scoring prowess that they showed off on Friday, it will make for a much, much better contest.