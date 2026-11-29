The New Jersey Devils won yet another one-goal game in Saturday’s victory over the Winnipeg Jets. Jack Hughes shared the team’s winning mentality.

Via Darrin Bauming of NHL.com, Hughes said after the Devils’ 2-1 win:

“It’s only November, so if we want to be a real squad, we’re going to play in much bigger moments than this. So this is kind of just battle-testing for us and finding our game and seeing how we play in those (one-goal) games.”

Right now, New Jersey is passing the test. They are an incredible 9-1-0 this season in one-goal games. Their only slip-up came on Nov. 18, when they lost 3-2 to the Montreal Canadiens.

Devils Defeated A Brutal Opponent In Latest One-Goal Win

Talk about rising with the stakes. This was Connor Hellebuyck’s first game against a former team that is doing absolutely fine without him.

Hellebuyck helped Hughes and Co. hold Winnipeg to one goal, giving the goaltender a win against all 32 active teams. That makes New Jersey’s latest one-goal win even more impressive, considering they faced a team that was 10-1-1 in its last 12 games, with 52 goals scored (4.3 per game) in that span.

Winnipeg had lost nine straight games before their 12-game tear. But they had been arguably the NHL’s best team throughout November. For Hughes and the Devils to rise to their latest high-stakes occasion shows that they are doing more than just saying they need to raise the floor in the near future, so to speak.

New Jersey Has Defeated Numerous Powerhouses By One Goal

The Jets aren’t the first playoff-caliber team New Jersey got the best of in such a dramatic fashion. In November, the Devils won three straight games against high-profile teams in either overtime or a shootout — the Edmonton Oilers, St. Louis Blues, and New York Islanders.

The Devils also scored a win over the mighty Colorado Avalanche on Oct. 20. They have been one of the league’s most consistent teams in early-season high-stakes games against dangerous opponents.

New Jersey only needs to keep up the mentality that Hughes shared as the sense of urgency factor increases. If they do that, they will remain consistent against the league’s best teams.

One-Goal Games Have Become The Devils’ Preferred Method Of Winning

So far, nearly half of the Devils’ 19 wins have come by a goal. This indicates they are at their best when keeping games close, and that should terrify opponents. Knowing they’re facing a team that hasn’t yet lost in overtime or a shootout raises the chances that they will skate away with one point, at most, against New Jersey.

It’s more than just winning games by one goal — the Devils have also shown they’re at their best when playing at Prudential Center. With a 12-3-0 record at home, New Jersey has won more games in their own arena than any other team in the league.

Six of those one-goal wins have also come on the Devils’ home ice. They are 6-1-0 overall in one-goal games decided at home.

This should be a warning for opponents the Devils will play at home in December. They open up the month at home on Dec. 1 against the San Jose Sharks, who have 26 points and are currently battling for third place in the Pacific.

Should those one-goal games and stellar play at home continue in December, New Jersey will be in an incredible position when the calendar shifts to 2027. If they keep raising the floor as the season progresses, as Hughes implied, they will be even tougher to beat.