Timo Meier has officially become one of the New Jersey Devils‘ most high-octane players again. He hit a milestone in the process on Friday.

Just 12 seconds after Luke Hughes tied the game 1-1 early in the second period in Friday’s 5-3 win over the Calgary Flames, Meier scored to put New Jersey up 2-1. While the lead didn’t hold as Matt Coronato and Zach Whitecloud put Calgary up 3-2 by the end of the period, Meier’s goal still made history.

NewJerseyDevils.com shared that Meier’s “…249th career goal Friday against Calgary moved him past Winnipeg’s Nino Niederreiter (248) for the most goals by a Swiss-born player in NHL history.”

Ironically, the Devils play the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night. Meier and the Devils will bring momentum.

Despite being down by one entering the third period on Friday, the Devils clawed their way back into the game. Meier provided the primary assist on Connor Brown’s goal at 16:02 in the third period to push the Devils past the Flames.

Luke Hughes later scored on an empty-netter, which capped off an unforgettable performance for the Hughes brothers.

Where Timo Meier Ranks Against Other Swiss-Born Players

Meier still has a long way to go if he plans on catching Roman Josi in points. He may now hold the record with the most goals scored among Swiss-born players, but Josi’s 804 points and counting tops the charts in overall productivity.

With 494 career points, Meier is on the verge of passing Niederreiter in that category, too. Niederreiter has 499 career points. While he is still playing, he is more of a role player at this point in his career and isn’t a points producer.

Nico Hischier is third on the list with 506 points. With Hischier serving as the Devils’ current captain, it will be fun to watch him and Meier battle for the position.

Not that the two are probably putting much thought into who would actually hold the lead. Instead, Meier and Hischier will help one another score when given the chance, adding to both of their point totals.

With 532 points, Kevin Fiala is in second. Fiala remains a viable point producer with the Los Angeles Kings. That said, Meier and Hischier could produce enough to close the gap this season.

Meier Continues To Heat Up For The Devils

Meier now has 15 points and eight goals in 26 contests with New Jersey. Starting with the Devils’ Nov. 8 shutout win over the Toronto Maple Leafs, Meier has been red hot.

He has 10 points and seven goals in those nine contests, and a 21.2 shooting percentage. Meier has also been taking numerous chances at the net with 33 shots. Broken down, that’s 3.7 shots per game.

Meier is still on pace for just 48 points. But he’s also on track to score 26 goals. Still, if Meier continues to produce near what he has in his last 10 contests, he will have a strong chance to hit a new career-high in a Devils uniform. He finished 2024-25 with 53 points, his most productive season to date in Newark.

Meier would, however, need to keep producing over a point per game for the rest of the season to hit a new overall career high. His current career-best occurred in 2021-22, his last full year with the San Jose Sharks. He put up 35 goals and 76 points. Meier will get an opportunity to keep producing well on Saturday night.