The New Jersey Devils will soon be facing off against the Winnipeg Jets at Prudential Center in Newark.

During the clash, players from both organizations will be reuniting with their former teams on the ice.

Tensions are expected to rise, and fans can anticipate a heated night at the arena.

Devils, Jets Prepare for Hellebuyck, Daws Reunions

While New Jersey’s recent acquisition Connor Hellebuyck tends to take center stage lately, their former netminder Nico Daws will also be revisiting his former team tonight — the Devils.

Daws, now in his age-25 season, previously spent five seasons in New Jersey after they selected him with the No. 22 pick in the third round of the 2020 NHL draft.

In October 2026, the Devils traded him to the Jets alongside a second-round draft pick in 2029, a seventh-round draft pick in 2027, Nick Bjugstad, Alexander Command and Dawson Mercer, for none other than 33-year-old Hellebuyck.

Now, Hellebuyck and Daws are both expected to start tonight for their respective teams.

Heading into the meeting, Daws owns a 2.56 GAA with an .893 SV% through 10 games. He’s riding 6-3 overall.

His career GAA is 2.89 with an .898 SV%.

According to the Devils’ pregame notes, Daws is the likely starter for Winnipeg tonight, as 28-year-old Stuart Skinner started behind the crease on Friday against the New York Islanders.

Hellebuyck Prepares for First Start vs. Jets

Per head coach Sheldon Keefe, Hellebuyck will serve as New Jersey’s starter this evening.

So far this season, he’s appeared in 11 games and posted a 9-1 record with a 2.62 GAA and an .899 SV%.

Until this point, his entire career has been spent with the Jets — 11 seasons.

Winnipeg selected him with the No. 9 pick in the fifth round of the 2012 NHL draft.

During his time with the Jets, he earned three Vezina Trophies, the Hart Memorial Trophy and four NHL All-Star recognitions.

Puck drop for the Devils-Jets meeting on the board at 7 p.m. ET at home in New Jersey.

Do the Devils have what it takes to add another win to their overall record?