Connor Hellebuyck is slated to start on Saturday against his former team, the Jets. Winnipeg has been surging in recent weeks.

The Jets have arguably been the NHL’s best team in November. They lost 7-0 to the Carolina Hurricanes on Nov. 1. Then, in what may have otherwise been Scott Arniel’s final game coaching the Jets, Winnipeg went down 4-0 late in the third period of their Nov. 3 matchup against the Montreal Canadiens.

Then Winnipeg pulled off one of the most exciting comeback wins in NHL history, scoring five unanswered goals. They are 9-1-1 since, with the Devils being one of their victims after general manager Sunny Mehta controversially started Jake Allen over Hellebuyck in the latter’s homecoming.

Only the Ottawa Senators and Vegas Golden Knights have gotten the best of Winnipeg since. Both beat the Jets by one goal — it took a shootout for Vegas to top Winnipeg.

It’s safe to say Winnipeg could be Hellebuyck’s toughest test yet. And it’s fitting, considering all the drama that went on between Hellebuyck and the Jets before the trade.

Likewise, Hellebuyck could be Winnipeg’s biggest test. Not only would he want to get the best of his former team, but the Devils must maintain pace with those mighty Hurricanes. Hellebuyck may be the league’s most reliable goaltender when a division rival is off to a historically good start. Nevertheless, he will face a test.

Connor Hellebuyck Must Bring Vintage Form Against Winnipeg

Next to giving up four goals in six shots against the St. Louis Blues on Nov. 21, Hellebuyck has been playing close to vintage form. He’d posted a .905 save percentage or better in three of his last five starts, and an .893 save percentage in his other start — a 3-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens.

Hellebuyck and the Devils have been on a roll since he came to Newark. He has a 9-1-0 record, an .899 save percentage, a 2.62 GAA, a shutout, and a .727 quality starts percentage. Hellebuyck has allowed 18 goals at even strength, just over one fewer than his expected goals allowed (xGA) of 19.1.

Facing Winnipeg gives Hellebuyck an opportunity for a statement win. Winnipeg has been red-hot, scoring 52 goals in their last 12 games, starting with their come-from-behind win over Montreal. That’s 4.33 goals scored per game.

It also gives Hellebuyck and the Devils a unique challenge. Just last week, New Jersey allowed nine goals against a St. Louis Blues team that also found its scoring prowess. The Blues scored 13 goals in their previous two games before landing nine on the Devils.

It’s also a redemption opportunity for the entire team as much as it is one for Hellebuyck to make a statement.

Hellebuyck, Devils May Play Against A Familiar Face

Stuart Skinner started in Winnipeg’s 3-1 win over the New York Islanders on Friday. This could set up a Hellebuyck vs. Nico Daws matchup. Daws was Winnipeg’s starting netminder in their 4-2 win over the Devils, saving 19 of 21 shots.

On Saturday, he may face his former team again, this time in his own homecoming. That will be an interesting development to watch, and it will only add more fuel to what could be a memorable matchup in Newark.

The puck will drop shortly after 7:00 p.m. EST.