Connor Hellebuyck seized his opportunity, facing the Winnipeg Jets for the first time in a New Jersey Devils uniform. He didn’t disappoint.

Hellebuyck has now defeated all 32 active NHL franchises. 33 if one counts the inactive Arizona Coyotes. That’s yet another accomplishment Hellebuyck can add to an already decorated career.

In Saturday night’s milestone 2-1 win, Hellebuyck saved 30 out of 31 shots, good for an incredible .968 save percentage. The win was even more remarkable, given how tough the Jets have been lately. They gave Hellebuyck arguably his toughest test to date and played like one of the league’s better teams.

With the win, Hellebuyck is now 10-1-0 since joining the Devils. He has a 2.48 GAA and a .906 save percentage.

Former Devils goaltender Nico Daws was every bit the prime challenger. Daws ended the night with a .933 save percentage, saving 28 out of 30 pucks New Jersey shot his way.

Daws has been playing like Hellebuyck’s eventual successor in Winnipeg. Since the Jets acquired him in the Hellebuyck trade, Daws was 4-1-0, with a .907 save percentage, a 2.38 GAA, and a .750 quality starts percentage, before Saturday night’s contest dropped him to 4-2-0.

Hellebuyck Defeats All 32 Teams In Win Over Jets

Saturday night was the final time Hellebuyck would see the Jets this season, unless Winnipeg and New Jersey meet in the Stanley Cup Final. Given the circumstances surrounding Hellebuyck’s departure from Winnipeg and Daws’ encouraging play with the Jets, it would make for an entertaining Final.

Still, Hellebuyck will eventually get the chance to hit another milestone if he defeats Winnipeg again next season — defeating all 32 teams at least twice. That list includes the Utah Mammoth, whom Hellebuyck is 2-3-1 against. Next to Winnipeg, Utah is the only team Hellebuyck has two or fewer wins against.

As for the team Hellebuyck has beaten the most so far in his career? That honor goes to the Chicago Blackhawks, whom he has posted a 23-8-1 record against so far, per StatMuse.

Among teams Hellebuyck has faced multiple times, his highest save percentage has come against the Columbus Blue Jackets, whom he has a .934 save percentage against. His best GAA against any team has also come against Columbus, which sits at a stellar 1.83.

Hellebuyck has shut out the Colorado Avalanche more than anyone else. So far in his career, he has denied Colorado a goal on five different occasions.

Hellebuyck has saved more shots against the Nashville Predators than any other team, with 942. As of Nov. 28, 2026, the Predators (1,019 shots against) are one of three teams that Hellebuyck has faced at least 1,000 shots against. The other two are the Edmonton Oilers (1,029) and the Dallas Stars (1,011).

Where The Jets May Stand After Hellebuyck Faces Them Multiple Times

Hellebuyck’s current contract runs through 2031, giving him eight possible matchups in that frame against Winnipeg if he remains with the Devils and in the East throughout that contract’s duration.

After Hellebuyck faces Winnipeg a few more times, it’ll be interesting to see where the Jets fare year-over-year against their former franchise goaltender. As it stands, Winnipeg is proving to be a tough opponent.

The Jets beat the Devils on Nov. 10, when Jake Allen started over Hellebuyck. On Saturday night, they made Hellebuyck work to get that win.

Should Winnipeg remain one of the league’s tougher teams, Hellebuyck could have his hands full against the Jets. That could make Winnipeg one of the more successful teams against Hellebuyck. Or, he can beat them a couple more times and set the tone for future matchups.

Either way, it will be fun to follow.