Mike Sullivan Reacts After Rangers Nearly Blow Game vs. Kraken

New York Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan reacted after his team nearly blew a big lead against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday.

The Rangers took a 3-0 lead in the first period and then added a second-period goal to go up 4-0 against Seattle, but the Kraken nearly came back to tie things up in the third period by scoring three goals late.

Ultimately, the Rangers managed to hang on and win the game 4-3 for their third win in a row, but it was certainly a sweat for Sullivan and the team’s coaching staff.

Mike Sullivan Reacts to Rangers’ Win Over Kraken

Per Rangers reporter Mollie Walker, Sullivan shared the following comments after the Rangers coughed up a 4-0 lead only to hold on and beat the Kraken 4-3.

“I thought for the first 2 periods, we were solid. I thought we were playing the game the way we wanted to play, and we were dictating the terms. I think it’s funny how momentum in this game is such a huge influence on how games go. You look around the league, there’s a lot of multi-goal leads that disappear pretty quick. Momentums a big part of it. When you have a multi-goal lead like that going into the third, as I talked to the team about afterwards, the first five minutes is really important. You can’t provide any hope for your opponent there. You’ve got to make sure that you simplify the game, play straight ahead. We give up a goal early in the period, and I think it gave them life. Then they get a PPG, now it’s a hockey game,” Sullivan said.

Rangers Are Playing Great Hockey Right Now

With the team’s big win on Saturday, the Rangers improved to 10-7-1 on the season, giving them 21 points for third place in the Metropolitan Division.

The team is playing great hockey right now, having won their last three games in a row, and they will need to continue playing strong hockey going forward as they have the Washington Capitals just three games behind them in the standings right now but with three games in hand.