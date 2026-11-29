The New York Rangers may be turning to a familiar face amid an unusual rash of injuries.

The Blueshirts are currently down four forwards, with top-liner Pavel Dorofeyev being the biggest loss. So, to offset the loss in scoring, the Rangers could be turning to Vladimir Tarasenko.

During the latest segment of Saturday Headlines, insider Elliotte Friedman discussed how New York is looking to bring in the 34-year-old free agent. Tarasenko played last season with the Minnesota Wild, scoring 23 goals in 75 games. The former Rangers forward seemingly resurrected his career after a tough season with the Detroit Red Wings the year before.

However, no one has really seemed serious about signing Tarasenko. And as Friedman noted, Tarasenko’s asking price is what appears to be getting in the way. After finishing an eight-year deal originally signed with the St. Louis Blues, Tarasenko signed a one-year deal with the Ottawa Senators worth $5 million. That situation led the Red Wings to take a chance on him, inking him to a two-year deal worth $9.5 million.

However, the Red Wings felt the juice wasn’t worth the squeeze, and traded him to the Wild ahead of last season for future considerations.

This season, Tarasenko is likely holding out for one more multi-year deal. Since that situation doesn’t seem likely, the path forward may be to sign for the remainder of this season and hope for the best.

Tarasenko Had an Interesting Run with the Rangers

Tarasenko is no stranger to the Rangers, even if his stay with the team was brief. The Blueshirts acquired Tarasenko during the 2022-23 season. He was an impending UFA, and the Blues were willing to move him.

So, the Rangers paid a bit of a hefty price for the Russian forward. However, the Rangers and Tarasenko could not agree on a contract moving forward, leading him to sign that one-year deal with the Senators.

In the end, Tarasenko fared pretty well in New York, scoring eight goals and 21 points in 31 games. That postseason, Tarasenko had a decent showing, scoring three goals and four points in seven games, as the Rangers went the distance in their first-round defeat against the New Jersey Devils.

Tarasenko Has Fallen on Hard Times

There was a perception around the league that Tarasenko was overhyped. While he had five consecutive 30-goal seasons with the Blues, including one 40-goal campaign, the luster had worn off his game. He had one last 30-goal campaign with the Blues before his trade to New York.

However, that season, Tarasenko regressed significantly from 34 goals in 2021-22 to just 18 between the Blues and Rangers in 2022-23.

The former first-round pick has never regained that level since. While Taranseko scored 23 goals between the Senators and Florida Panthers in 2023-24, his 11 goals in 80 games in Detroit were a low point. The Wild took a chance on him last season, and it looked like it worked.

Unfortunately, no one is really willing to pony up the deal he wants.

That’s why all this talk about Tarasenko heading back to the Rangers may be nothing more than just speculation.