The New York Rangers could use a Vladimir Tarasenko-type right now.

They walked away from their Saturday night game against the Calgary Flames with a 1-0 win, but they could use a little firepower, given injuries to Joe Veleno, Alberts Smits, Oliver Bjorkstrand, Gabe Perreault, and Pavel Dorofeyev.

Of those players, Dorofeyev should be the one who returns to the lineup before the others. However, the team has had an opportunity to sign a former 40-goal scoring sniper over the past week.

In his latest installment of the Saturday Headlines, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman revealed that the Rangers had met with Tarasenko and discussed a deal.

“The Rangers, they’ve had a rush of injuries, a lot of players out of the lineup; they spoke this week to Vladimir Tarasenko about him joining them,” Friedman said. “I don’t think they like the number that Tarasenko came up with and it didn’t happen. But the Rangers look around to try to find some help, and Tarasenko could potentially resume his NHL career.”

Considering the injuries that the Rangers have, it’s surprising that the team didn’t make this deal.

What Vladimir Tarasenko Could Bring To The New York Rangers

The 34-year-old winger knows what it takes to win.

Tarasenko has been a member of two Stanley Cup-winning teams, the 2019 St. Louis Blues along with the 2024 Florida Panthers. That’s a big feat in and of itself.

Over his career, Tarasenko has gained a reputation for being a solid goal-scorer.

In 906 games played, the sniper has collected 709 points, 327 of which were goals. In addition to playing for the Blues and Panthers, he suited up for the Rangers, Detroit Red Wings, Ottawa Senators, and the Minnesota Wild.

His most recent team was the Wild. During the 2025-26 season, he played 75 games, averaging 14:56 of ice time, and recorded 23 goals and 24 assists.

Whatever the price he was asking for, the Rangers should pay it. Especially because Tarasenko had a 20-goal season last year, and they could sure use more of that this year.