The New York Rangers don’t really miss William Trudeau.

Despite losing last night’s game against the Chicago Blackhawks 2-1, Trudeau wouldn’t have impacted the game so much that the Rangers would have wished they still had him.

With last night’s loss, the Rangers have fallen out of the playoff picture. The New York Islanders have leapfrogged them in the Metro Division, with the Boston Bruins and Montreal Canadiens being the two teams in a Wild Card spot before Saturday’s games.

However, news regarding former Rangers’ defenseman Trudeau hit on Friday, before the Blackhawks game.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman took to social media to share the news.

“Trudeau (Nashville) on waivers,” Friedman wrote.

Looking at William Trudeau

Trudeau’s path to Nashville shows that promise isn’t always measured by prospect rankings or flashy production. Selected by the Montreal Canadiens in the fourth round of the 2021 NHL Draft, the left-shot defenceman moved to the New York Rangers in June 2026 before Nashville claimed him off waivers that September.

Trudeau’s strength is his hockey sense. Scouting reports praise his ability to scan the ice before receiving the puck, stay composed under pressure and make first passes to start the transition. He uses an active stick, anticipates opponents’ decisions and competes consistently along the boards. His offensive game carries promise: he moves the puck efficiently, finds passing lanes, activates into open space and gets shots through traffic.

His development has been built on reliability rather than one elite tool. Reports have identified skating quickness as an area to monitor, particularly when defending faster attackers, while his offensive production has remained steady across AHL seasons.

At 24, Trudeau’s potential in Nashville may be becoming a dependable depth defenceman who can contribute on the penalty kill and move the puck efficiently. His awareness and consistency provide a foundation; earning an NHL role will depend on translating those strengths against top-level speed.