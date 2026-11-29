New York Rangers goalie Joonas Korpisalo was praised by his teammates after a shutout win over the Calgary Flames on Saturday.

The Rangers defeated the Flames 1-0 as Korpisalo stopped 30 shots, as he earned a shutout for the first time since joining New York. It was his fifth career shutout.

Joonas Korpisalo Praised by Rangers Teammates

Speaking to reporters after the game, Korpisalo was praised for his excellent performance against the Flames.

“He played unbelievable. I thought we did a great job of defending, but I feel like they had a couple of looks today where they really had some Grade A looks, and he shut the door — especially that one at the end down the stretch there. So, he’s been really good for us so far this year when he’s been in and I’m happy for him to get the shutout, but to a man, it was a good team effort on a back-to-back today and it’s nice to stop the bleeding a little bit,” Rangers captain J.T. Miller said.

It was an incredible outing by Korpisalo, who improved to 4-1 with a 2.01 GAA and a .930 SV% in his first season in New York.

Joonas Korpisalo Reacts to Big Win

Korpisalo was also asked about his reaction to his impressive performance, and this is what he said when asked what he thought about the fans at Madison Square Garden chanting his name.

“It’s pretty cool. Never had that before. It’s a great building, it’s a great house. Awesome fans. It (feels) pretty good. But (I’m) just trying to focus on the next (shot),” Korpisalo said.

With the big shutout win on Saturday against Calgary, New York improved to 14-11-1 on the season with 29 points. The team is still sitting on the outside and looking in on a playoff spot in the Metropolitan Division, as they sit two points back of the New York Islanders. But there is no doubt that New York is in the mix for a playoff spot this season after the Rangers missed the postseason the last two years, and strong goaltending has certainly played a part in that.