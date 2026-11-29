The New York Rangers sealed a 1-0 shutout over the Calgary Flames on Saturday after 23-year-old Noah Laba scored a third-period goal.

Laba is early in his professional hockey career, but he’s already drawing attention.

Let’s take a look at five facts every New York fan should know about their rising forward.

1. He Previously Played at Colorado College

During his 2024-25 season, he served as the assistant captain for Colorado College.

That year — his third in the program — he posted a 10-16-26 line through 29 games. He tied for the team lead in goals (10) and second in points (26).

His most productive season in school was during his 2023-24 campaign, when he recorded a 20-17-37 performance in 36 games.

2. He Enjoys Adventure Sports

Outside of time on the ice, Laba can be found wakeboarding or surfing in his free time.

Of course, “free time” is extremely limited for NHL players, but that doesn’t mean he can’t wish for barreling waves.

3. His True Hockey Idol Isn’t One You’d Think

In college, Laba mentioned the Detroit Red Wings are his favorite team and his favorite player was former star Pavel Datsyuk.

However, his one true hockey idol growing up was his older brother Devin.

Aside from Devin, Laba has one other brother Jaden, and two sisters Nina and Ari.

4. He Started Playing Hockey at 4

Coming from a squad of hockey-loving siblings, this isn’t — or shouldn’t be — too surprising.

But hockey isn’t his only sporting love. His other favorite sport is golf.

While he doesn’t do so competitively, he enjoys playing recreationally in the NHL offseason.

5. He Was Drafted in 2022 by the Rangers

New York selected Laba with the No. 14 pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NHL draft.

A few years later, in 2025, he won the Lars-Erik Sjoberg Award, representing the top Rangers rookie in training camp.

He hit the ground running, but last night’s game reminded fans of the value he could bring in years to come.