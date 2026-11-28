The New York Rangers will be facing the Calgary Flames tonight at 7 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden.

During the game, there’s one key player the Rangers must pressure on the ice: Joel Farabee.

He continues to lead the Flames in multiple metrics, making him a significant threat for opposing teams.

Rangers Must Monitor Flames’ Joel Farabee

Farabee, now in his age-26 season, leads Calgary in goals, assists and points, owning an impressive 8-13-21 line.

Right winger Matt Coronato follows behind with seven goals, 12 assists and 19 points.

If the Rangers want a serious shot at coming out on top tonight, pressuring Farabee will be key.

Between Farabee and Coronato — both New York natives — the Rangers are in for a tough battle.

Although Farabee has now been with the Flames for three seasons, his journey in the National Hockey League started with the Philadelphia Flyers after they selected him with the No. 14 pick in the first round of the 2018 NHL draft.

But in January 2025, the Flyers traded him to Calgary alongside Morgan Frost in exchange for a seventh-round draft pick in 2028, Andrei Kuzmenko, Jakob Pelletier and a second-round draft pick in 2025 (later named Shane Vansaghi).

Farabee is known for his elite speed and two-way play. He doesn’t come with imposing size, standing at 6 feet tall and weighing 186 pounds, but he uses it to his advantage.

His vision on the ice is spectacular, and combined with his agility, he’s become quite the weapon.

How Do the Rangers Stack Up Against the Flames?

Solely looking at the current NHL standings, the Rangers are fourth in the Metropolitan Division at 13-11-1 overall.

As for the Flames, they are third-to-last in the Pacific Division at 11-14-2 overall.

On Friday, the New Jersey Devils handed Calgary a 5-3 loss at Prudential Center in Newark. But they’re not alone in entering tonight’s game in defeat.

New York was also handed a loss, this time from the Chicago Blackhawks by a tight score of 2-1.

With the second half of the NHL season approaching, now is the time for organizations to start cracking down.

This stands true for the Rangers, who need to find a way to snap their three-game losing skid.