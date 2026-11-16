Penguins Legend Jaromir Jagr All But Announces Retirement

The Pittsburgh Penguins have a couple of players who would qualify as a legend. Mario Lemieux, Jaromir Jagr, and current captain Sidney Crosby are probably the three best examples of such a label.

Two of these players are still playing in Jagr and Crosby. However, it sounds like that is changing for one of them.

In a surprising turn of events, it appears that the ageless wonder, Jagr, 54 is ready to be done playing hockey. In a new interview with iSport, he all but confirms his upcoming retirement.

“If you have nothing more to give and you feel like you’re doing more harm than good, it’s time to leave. But I think I’ve squeezed every last drop out of it,” Jagr reveals in the exclusive interview. “I believe that the body is a brilliant tool. If I really wanted to, it would give me meaning, or I had the motivation, then I could do it. But it doesn’t make sense to me anymore.”

“If it doesn’t even give you joy anymore and you do something just out of obligation, it’s not worth it. Life is too short to do things you have to. If you have the opportunity, do only what you want. What you see meaning in. That’s freedom… Otherwise, I think that we don’t have much freedom left in the world.”

“I was the luckiest that my work was both a hobby and a joy.”

Jagr hasn’t played in the NHL for many years. He finished his NHL career with 1921 points in 1733 games, the second-most career points in NHL history.

Jaromir Jagr’s Next Stop: the Hockey Hall of Fame

Some fans wonder if Jagr is already in the Hockey Hall of Fame. The short answer is no.

For a player to be considered for the Hockey Hall of Fame, they need to be three years removed from their last season of playing hockey.

With the end of Jagr’s playing days seemingly upon us, three years from now expect to see Jagr’s name show up on the ballot.

And then expect him to get in right away. Jagr has won multiple Stanley Cups, individual awards, and he’s the second all-time leading point scorer ever in the NHL.

That is very much the definition of a Hall of Fame career.