The Simon Edvinsson sweepstakes are entering the home stretch.

With the Dylan Larkin trade saga finally in the rearview mirror, Detroit Red Wings interim general manager Shawn Horcoff can turn his attention to resolving the contractual stalemate involving his star defenseman.

The San Jose Sharks have frequently been linked to Edvinsson throughout his contract dispute with the Red Wings.

Multiple NHL insiders have pegged San Jose as the favourites to land the 23-year-old defenceman.

However, there remains one significant hurdle preventing a blockbuster trade from materializing.

Sharks Reluctant to Part With Michael Misa in Edvinsson Trade

During a November 24 appearance on TSN’s Insider Trading, Darren Dreger described Sharks general manager Mike Grier as the apparent “clubhouse leader” in the pursuit of Edvinsson.

However, the Sharks have yet to make one of their most coveted young players available in trade discussions.

“The Sharks have not put Michael Misa in play,” Dreger said.

It’s easy to understand why Grier would be hesitant to part with the second-overall pick from the 2025 NHL draft.

Misa has taken encouraging strides in his second NHL season, registering five goals and 15 points through 26 games.

Although he’s spent time playing on the wing, Misa projects as a potential long-term second-line center behind Macklin Celebrini.

Acquiring Edvinsson at the expense of Misa would address one significant organizational need while potentially creating another.

However, Dreger drew an interesting parallel between Detroit’s pursuit of Misa and its recent negotiations with the Montreal Canadiens involving Michael Hage.

The Canadiens were reluctant to part with Hage throughout the Larkin trade saga, only to eventually include him in the package that brought Detroit’s former captain to Montreal.

Horcoff could be hoping for a similar outcome in his negotiations with Grier.

Sharks Running Out of Time to Complete Edvinsson Trade

Dreger isn’t the only NHL insider suggesting that San Jose could be the most logical landing spot for Edvinsson.

During a November 23 appearance on The FAN Hockey Show, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman also highlighted the potential trade fit.

“I don’t know how I’d handicap it, but to me San Jose is an obvious trade partner here,” Friedman said, per The Hockey News.

Friedman also wondered whether Detroit’s acquisition of Hage could change what the Red Wings are seeking in return for Edvinsson.

Now that Detroit has found a young, potential top-six centre, could they address other needs in an Edvinsson trade?

The Sharks do have other talented young assets, including defenceman Keaton Verhoeff. After being selected ninth overall in the 2026 NHL Draft, Verhoeff could conceivably be the Edvinsson replacement in a couple of years.

With several other NHL teams reportedly expressing interest and the December 1 restricted free agent signing deadline looming, the Sharks have little time to finalize a deal.

The biggest question is whether acquiring Edvinsson is enticing enough for Grier to reconsider his stance on Misa.