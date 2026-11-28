The San Jose Sharks took down the Vegas Golden Knights as major underdogs at the Shark Tank Friday night, putting themselves back on track in the Pacific Division.

San Jose defeated the Knights 4-1, led by a strong goaltending performance from Yaroslav Askarov.

The win pushes the Sharks to 12-14-2 on the year, as they continue to struggle to get going despite having high preseason aspirations.

Luckily for them, the Pacific Division is historically weak this year, so despite San Jose holding just 26 points in 28 games, they sit third and currently reside in a playoff spot.

Friday’s Home Victory

The San Jose Sharks entered their matchup against the Golden Knights as a +180 underdog according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Being an underdog acted as fuel to the fire for the youthful squad, with an impressive performance from recently struggling Yaroslav Askarov.

Askarov held a shutout for 50 minutes in the victory, not allowing a goal until Jack Eichel scored on the power play with nine minutes remaining in the outing.

Saving 27 of his 28 shots he faced, Askarov greatly improved his save percentage (.889) and goals-against average (3.27).

On the offensive side of the puck, 19-year-old Michael Misa opened the scoring for the Sharks in the second period.

Misa scored on a beautiful rebound, assisted by Alexander Wennberg and veteran Tyler Toffoli.

Heading into the third period, the Sharks would not let off the gas pedal, with Adam Gaudette and Zack Ostapchuk netting even-strength goals to put the Sharks up 3-1.

To close out the three-goal win in stellar fashion, Macklin Celebrini notched his second point of the game on an empty-netter with 2:11 left, putting the game away.

Coming off a 7-0 loss to the Ducks on Wednesday, the Sharks needed a big win over the second-place Golden Knights on Friday and will look to build off it heading into Saturday’s matchup against the red-hot Avalanche.

Sharks With Plenty of Time

Currently in a playoff spot with just 26 points on the year and a losing record, the Sharks are in a good position to continue working through their struggles while chipping away at their seven-year playoff drought.

Entering the season ranked 13th in Bleacher Report’s preseason rankings, the Sharks had high aspirations given their extremely talented young core.

Still boasting one of the most impressive young cores in the NHL, the future is bright for San Jose and its fans, with 20-year-old Celebrini leading the team in goals and assists.

Nineteen-year-old Ivar Stenberg and 21-year-old Will Smith have brought continued offensive production as the Sharks figure out their lines and defense.

In a position to potentially break their playoff drought and garner more experience for their young players, the Sharks must continue to build off big wins like Friday’s and stand their ground in the Pacific.