The Numbers Behind Nashville’s Impressive Streak

The Nashville Predators will face off against the San Jose Sharks Sunday night, heading into the matchup with seven straight wins, the longest active winning streak in the NHL.

With the shootout win Friday night against the Golden Knights, the Preds moved into company with the Carolina Hurricanes, tying them for the longest winning streak this season.

However, the Hurricanes are the defending Stanley Cup champions, while Nashville entered the season ranked 27th and 28th in the preseason power rankings.

Since starting the season 4-4-5 and having trade rumors begin to swirl around their top veterans, Nashville has gone on a tear and now sits second in the Central Division standings.

The Numbers Behind the Streak

Winning seven games is an impressive feat, and coming from the Preds, it was completely unexpected.

Over the stretch, there really hasn’t been one single person to stand out. Rather, the team’s chemistry has been booming, with everyone playing their part.

Juuse Saros has been the team’s primary goaltender during the stretch, however, and he has played a strong role in the recent success.

Coming off two of the worst statistical seasons of his career, Saros has begun to find his vintage form recently, earning NHL Third Star of the Week honors during the streak.

The defense has helped his numbers greatly, too, as the Preds have allowed just 1.71 goals per game during their seven-game winning streak.

Statistically, the numbers also show that this run isn’t just a fluke. Through the first 20 games of the season, the Preds rank among the league’s best statistical teams.

Nashville leads the NHL in penalty kill percentage (89.7%), ranks ninth in power play percentage (25.8%), and is fourth in goals allowed per game (2.6).

Putting up numbers like this while going 8-1-1 in their last 10 games has put the league on notice, with Nashville recently climbing to 11th on ESPN’s updated power rankings and ninth in The Athletic’s.

Where Does Nashville Go From Here?

After climbing into an improbable second place in the Central Division and fourth in the entire Western Conference, Nashville has new life in its playoff hopes.

With the Preds continuing to get contributions from their veteran players like Juuse Saros, Steven Stamkos, Filip Forsberg, and Ryan O’Reilly, fighting for a playoff spot feels doable.

Although the winning streak will eventually come to an end, the team’s spirits and chemistry should remain high given their recent results.

Head coach Andrew Brunette provided some insight into the team’s morale when asked about the streak.

“Fight for the feeling,” coach Brunette said when asked about continuing the streak. “I think it’s such a great feeling – probably the best feeling in the world. We get another road game on Sunday and just try to maybe capitalize on the week there.”

The Preds have already picked up wins against teams like Vegas, Colorado twice, Carolina, and Tampa Bay as their schedule gets much easier in the coming month.

Starting with a game against the struggling Sharks on Sunday night, Nashville will look to make it eight straight, giving them the longest winning streak in the NHL this season.