Sharks Confirm Sudden Worrying Update On Captain Macklin Celebrini

The San Jose Sharks made a historic announcement prior to this season, naming third-year forward and former first overall draft selection Macklin Celebrini their new captain.

And he’s already off to a promising start this season with five assists in just two games, putting him on pace for a whopping 205 helpers. And while he’s not likely to hit that historic mark, the club did announce a concerning update prior to Monday’s contest against the Dallas Stars.

As confirmed by the Sharks, Celebrini is dealing with a lower-body injury and is unavailable to play against the Stars at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

San Jose Sharks Captain Macklin Celebrini Will Not Play Against The Stars

The Sharks confirmed that captain Macklin Celebrini, who has already emerged as one of the NHL’s top players despite being only 20 years old, is dealing with a lower-body injury and will not play in Monday’s game against the Stars.

“F Macklin Celebrini is out tonight with a lower body injury,” the official Sharks PR account reported on X, formerly known as Twitter.

And understandably, Sharks fans began chiming in with worried reactions.

“Lower-body injury is hockey for we know exactly what it is and you will find out in February,” this fan said.

“BRO WHAT NOOOOO,” exclaimed another fan.

“i will throw myself right out of a window what happened?&?!?!?!” demanded to know another fan.

Trying to stay positive in the wake of difficult news, this fan said, “with the current form we have right now, we might do okay without mack, i know he’s the captain and fan favorite, but i know we will do good without him tonight, GO SHARKS”

Finally, this fan said, “Really hoping it’s nothing serious and wishing him a quick recovery.”

The Sharks Named Macklin Celebrini Their Captain Before The Season

Before the season began, the Sharks named Celebrini the 11th full-time captain in club history.

During his second NHL season of 2025-26, he scored 45 goals with 70 assists while helping the Sharks improve by 19 wins and 34 standings points.

Additionally, Celebrini accounted for nearly 50 percent of San Jose’s goals, which was the second-highest rate in the NHL and the top mark ever by a Sharks player.