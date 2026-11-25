After a breakout week for the St. Louis Blues offense, the injury bug came crashing down hard. Four of the Blues’ regulars will be out as the team heads to New York for a matchup with the New York Islanders.

One of the biggest hits to the Blues’ offensive corps is the loss of top goal scorer Jimmy Snuggerud. Blues’ play-by-play announcer Chris Kerber told 101 ESPN that Snuggerud, Connor McMichael, and Pavel Buchnevich did not make the trip to New York.

McMichael hit the Injured Reserve on Tuesday. Snuggerud and Buchnevich both entered Wednesday with a day-to-day injury designation. Snuggerud had four goals and two assists during the Blues’ four-game win streak.

Jimmy Snuggerud’s Injury Hampers Blues Offensive Attack

The Blues are coming off a four-game stretch that had them score 26 goals over four games, including a shootout win over the Edmonton Oilers. Snuggerud had the most goals in that stretch, and Buchnevich had three goals.

Just as the offense began to click, a shockwave was sent through the core of St. Louis’ top offensive threats. After treading water at the beginning of the season, the Blues turned it around and will have to manage without their top goal scorer.

Snuggerud has 14 goals and 20 points in 24 games for St. Louis. He leads the Blues in goals and is second to captain Robert Thomas in points this season. Listed as day-to-day, St. Louis will have to survive Wednesday night without Snuggerud, hoping he can return Friday against the Dallas Stars.

Dylan Holloway Returns To Top Line For Islanders Game

Just before the Blues offense took off, head coach Jim Montgomery put Jake Neighbours on the top line for Dylan Holloway. Neighbours helped St. Louis find an offensive tenacity that led to huge wins over some of the league’s best contenders.

Holloway signed a five-year extension and began the season with Thomas and Snuggerud on the first line. The trio struggled in the early going and did not carry over the momentum they had built at the end of last season.

Holloway will return to fill Snuggerud’s skates on the first line on Wednesday.

Holloway had two goals against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the Blues’ win streak. Those only brought him up to six goals for the season. If Neighbours can continue to have the same effect he brought with Snuggerud on the other wing, the Blues should find a hot shot in Holloway during Snuggerud’s absence.

Every game is crucial in a congested Central Division, and St. Louis needs to carry momentum on despite the injuries to key parts of their roster.