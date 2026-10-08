Blues Make Change At Blue Line Ahead Of Home Opener

The St. Louis Blues began their season on the road and lost their last two road games. The team returns to the Enterprise Center for the first time this season, and with that comes a single change to the Blues’ lines.

The Blues suffered a disheartening loss to the Chicago Blackhawks last time out on Tuesday. They will look to rebound against the San Jose Sharks as the energy in St. Louis is buzzing around Blues hockey.

St. Louis Blues Forwards

Dylan Holloway – Robert Thomas -Jimmy Snuggerud

Connor McMichael – Mason McTavish – Jonatan Berggren

Jake Neighbours -Dalibor Dvorsky – Pavel Buschnevich

Ross Johnston – Pius Suter -Dillon Dube

The Blues are reuniting the top unit in Holloway, Thomas, and Snuggerud, after a short dissolution of the line during the game in Chicago. Holloway dropped down to the third line, and Buchnevich took his place on the first line for head coach Jim Montgomery.

Holloway was discouraged with his play on Tuesday night: “I thought some guys tonight had great games, and myself, I don’t think I played very well at all, so definitely need to grow.” The Blues winger looks to reset himself and get the top line moving and leading the charge for St. Louis.

St. Louis Blues Defense

Philip Broberg – Adam Jircek

Justin Barron -Colton Parayko

Cam Fowler – Brandon Carlo

The Blue Line group is going to get one change ahead of the Blues’ first game in front of the home crowd. Lindstein will spend this game in the box, and Barron will take his place in the Blues’ second pairing. This will be Barron’s first game in the Blue Note.

“We need to get guys in. It’s not a reflection on Lindstein’s play. I do think he has to be more impactful in the game himself, but we are giving an opportunity getting Barron in a game.” Montgomery told Lou Korac about the change.

Joel Hofer Gets Nod On Home Opener

Three games in, Joel Hofer has gotten a shutout against one of the league’s best, the Dallas Stars, and a loss to one of the league’s worst, the Chicago Blackhawks. Hofer is slated to get between the pipes again for the Blues’ home opener against San Jose. He is looking to get back on the saddle and put together a performance that gives his team a chance to win.

This also looks to be the formula: the Blues in the last couple of seasons have seen declining play from Stanley Cup Champion Jordan Binnington. Binnington only appeared once on the Blues’ road trip and will be on the bench once more when the team opens its home schedule.