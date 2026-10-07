Blues Winger Disappointed After Loss, “Definitely Need To Grow”

The St. Louis Blues started the season with a 4-0 win over the Dallas Stars but have since lost their last two games, both against Central Division opponents. St. Louis’ power play has been abysmal to start the season. Scoring on one of eight opportunities, coming Tuesday night against the Chicago Blackhawks in a six-on-four late in the third period.

The Blues have yet to play a home game this season, which will be resolved on Thursday when the San Jose Sharks head to the Enterprise Center. The first road trip of the season ends with two points for St. Louis and two disappointing losses.

Dylan Holloway Unsatisfied With His Own Performance

Holloway has not recorded a point so far this season and was demoted to the third line mid-game on Tuesday night, switching places with Pavel Buchnevich.

“I thought some guys tonight had great games, and myself, I don’t think I played very well at all, so definitely need to grow,” Holloway said in his media availability postgame Tuesday.

Holloway is stepping into a new role as an alternate captain for St. Louis this season. The Blues restructured their leadership in the offseason after moving on from former captain Brayden Schenn and alternate captain Justin Faulk at the trade deadline last season.

Through three games, Holloway has yet to get on the score sheet. As part of the leadership group, leading by example on the ice could help the team to build up some momentum to ward off a slow start. St. Louis’ slow start last year was a key piece to why they missed the playoffs despite a strong finish. Getting the Blues on track will be important as the team returns home.

Blues First Line Yet To Score Even Strength

The Blues top line of Robert Thomas, Jimmy Snuggerud, and Holloway has yet to score at even strength. The Blues desperately need the top line to lead the charge and put the team on the right track this season.

The line has scored one goal this year, and it was an empty-net goal in the season opener by Snuggerud. Not only has the top line struggled at even strength, but the power play has been a cause for concern again at the start of the season for St. Louis.

“We are put out there to produce. We wanted to produce at the same clip that we were last year, and I feel like we still can do that,” Holloway said postgame. “We’re forcing it quite a bit, and things aren’t clicking right now, but we’ll definitely turn it around.”

Holloway has the faith that the Blues top line can get moving, and when the trio is clicking, they can score at a clip that rivals some of the best in the league. St. Louis has to hit the reset button when they step on the ice Thursday against San Jose.