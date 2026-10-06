Blues Look To Rebound After Drubbing, Projected Lines In Chicago

The St. Louis Blues are looking to get back on the right track after a poor showing Saturday night against the Colorado Avalanche. Colorado found the back of the net six times against Jordan Binnington, handing the Blues their first loss of the new campaign.

The Blues shut out the Dallas Stars with Joel Hofer in net but looked like a completely different team when Jordan Binnington was between the pipes. Granted, the Avalanche are one of the best teams in the league, and it was the second leg of a back-to-back, but the Blues must see better performances in the future.

Lou Korac reported that the Blues did not hold a morning skate, but the team did announce a projected lineup. One big change came in the defense pairings as head coach Jim Montgomery is doing some shuffling with his blue liners.

St. Louis Blues Forward Lines

Dylan Holloway – Robert Thomas – Jimmy Snuggerud

Pavel Buchnevich – Mason McTavish -Connor McMichael

Jake Neighbours – Dalibor Dvorsky – Jonatan Berggren

Ross Johnston/Zach Dean – Pius Suter – Dillon Dube

The Blues’ fourth line looks to be a cycle after the injury to Alexy Toropchenko in the opener against Dallas. Ross Johnston and Zach Dean are listed as the two potential left wingers for St. Louis. During Monday’s practice, Jeremy Rutherford reported the Blues had Dean rotating in on the fourth line.

The Blues top line is still looking to get moving as they have yet to score a traditional five-on-five goal this season. Snuggerud is the only member of the Blues top unit to score, and his was an empty-netter against Dallas.

St. Louis Blues Defense Pairings

Philip Broberg – Colton Parayko

Cam Fowler – Adam Jiricek

Theo Lindstein – Brandon Carlo

St. Louis is moving former first-round pick Adam Jiricek to the second defensive pairing after he began the season with Philip Broberg on the top pair. Jiricek stole the show in the World Junior Championships and put himself on the map to be a potential star for the Blues. He had a goal taken off the board due to offside following review in his first NHL game.

The Blues also moved up Cam Fowler from the third pairing to the second. After receiving a contract to remain in St. Louis last season, the defenseman acquired from the Anaheim Ducks did not have a productive season. Looking to rebound this season, Fowler is moving up for the Blues’ third game of the year.

Blues Goaltending Unannounced

Korac reported that without a morning skate, St. Louis has not announced their starting goaltender for their Tuesday night tilt at the United Center. However, he expects St. Louis to roll with Hofer after his shutout win versus Dallas and the Blues’ embarrassing loss to Colorado with Binnington in net.

Hofer started to take over the starting role from Binnington last season and, at 25, looks to be the goalie of the future in St. Louis.