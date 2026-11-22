The New Jersey Devils suffered a 9-6 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, November 21.

Sheldon Keefe’s team was already coming off a 3-2 defeat to the Montreal Canadiens on November 18, meaning they have now lost back-to-back games.

Following the game, several Devils players and coaches spoke to the media about their postgame takeaways.

Head coach Keefe made a blunt admission, saying nobody did their job, himself included, and taking responsibility for the team’s performance by acknowledging that he needs to coach better.

Sheldon Keefe Admits Devils Failed to Do Their Jobs Against Blues

Question: It was a tough one for your group tonight. I imagine you would have liked a few more saves from your goaltenders, but what did you see your team struggle with defensively, particularly on the rush?

Answer: It’s not on the goalies. It was pretty egregious defending, so I’m not going to give you many more adjectives or descriptions than that. Nobody did their job tonight, starting with me.

Q: Sheldon, I know you’ve been alluding over the last four or five games to not really liking the way your team has been playing. Does tonight exemplify what you were talking about?

A: Well, obviously, this is as bad as it gets. It’s disappointing that we weren’t able to take a step back toward the solid game we had been putting forth. We’ve been slipping in the wrong direction, so again, that’s on me.

Q: What’s it going to take, then? What is it going to take for your group to acknowledge that and turn things around?

A: I’ve got to coach better.

Q: Sheldon, just one last question. When you have a game like this, as Rachel was asking earlier, is this the kind of game that wakes up the locker room and makes everyone say, “We weren’t good enough. We’ve got to be better”?

A: It certainly wakes me up. Like I said, this one starts with me. I’ve got to do a better job getting our team prepared and ready to go. You hope it lights a spark in the group and gets their attention. We’ve been flirting with it for a while here, but again, myself and the rest of my coaching staff have to do a far better job.