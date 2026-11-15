Did Auston Matthews Take a Personal Shot At Maple Leafs’ Coach?

A short, essentially throwaway comment from Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews has attracted some attention over the past 24 hours. Some fans believe Matthews took a subtle dig at his head coach, Jim Hiller, and it has Toronto fans buzzing.

In the grand scheme of things, there is little reason to read it as anything more than a captain describing a routine after a rough night. That hasn’t stopped people from reading into the remarks.

What Did Auston Matthews Say?

Speaking to reporters after the Maple Leafs’ sixth straight loss, a 1-0 defeat to the Edmonton Oilers, Matthews said Hiller typically doesn’t address the team after games. “He usually doesn’t speak after games, so I’m sure we’ll continue to try to clean some stuff up, go over video and make adjustments,” he responded when asked what the messaging will be as the Leafs continue their losing streak.

The clip has drawn hundreds of thousands of views on X, and the reaction has been polarizing. Some fans questioned why a coach wouldn’t speak to his players after a loss. Others argued this isn’t abnormal, not just for Hiller, but for many NHL coaches.

Some used the moment to renew criticism of Hiller and the front office, with some calling for a change behind the bench. Others told those fans to calm down.

Context Here Matters

Just before the game, Matthews said Hiller “comes in with the same attitude and energy every day and, as hard as it is right now and just the frustration that obviously creeps in, he’s done a good job of keeping us grounded and together.” Those aren’t the words of a player souring on his coach.

Matthews also didn’t frame his remark as criticism. He didn’t offer any explanation for Hiller’s approach, or say that it bothered him. He was simply answering a question. Plenty of fans pointed out that it’s common for NHL coaches to skip the post-game talk, and some don’t speak even after wins.

It often comes down to preference and whether a coach thinks a speech will help. Matthews probably understands that and likely wasn’t hinting that Hiller is making a mistake.

Should Hiller Be Addressing the Maple Leafs After Losses?

Whether Matthews’ comments were a subtle shot, a trade hint, or no message at all remains to be seen. Some fans will assume the worst, believing that Matthews and his coach don’t see eye to eye and he’ll eventually want out.

The reality is, a genuine sign of trouble would look like a report of unhappiness from Matthews’ camp, a shift in his public tone, or a comment about the organization’s direction. A single sentence about a coach’s habits probably doesn’t mean much.

The bigger issue is on the ice. Toronto sits near the bottom of the Atlantic Division, and the defensive lapses Matthews pointed to are the problem to solve. With the club facing salary cap limitations, the team has few easy ways to improve. If the losing continues, the scrutiny on Hiller, and eventually the roster, will grow.