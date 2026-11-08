Maple Leafs and Blackhawks Destined for “Cap Shenanigans” Trade

According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman’s report on Saturday night, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Chicago Blackhawks could be good trade partners.

According to Friedman, the Blackhawks have suddenly become very active, making several assets available via trade.

Friedman noted that Chicago is reportedly offering the picks acquired from Florida and Edmonton, along with Jordan Greenway and Teuvo Teravainen in potential trades. That may not be all, as several names are “out there.”

Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs are stuck in a tagging cap situation, where they’ve got a lot of money tied up into contracts beyond this season. The ideal situation might be to move some of those contracts.

Do the Blackhawks and Maple Leafs Make For a Good Trade Fit?

Steve “Dangle” Glynn, host of the SDPN Podcast, thinks the fit between the two teams makes way too much sense to ignore.

He writes, “After seeing Headlines last night, the Leafs and Blackhawks seem destined for some kind of cap shenanigans trade. Toronto needs to move off of next-year money, and Chicago has a few guys on expiring deals they can’t realistically ask much for.”

Essentially, he’s suggesting the Blackhawks move some of their expiring contracts to Toronto. The Maple Leafs, meanwhile, would send the Blackhawks players with term left on their deals. It solves two teams’ problems, and both clubs are eager to make moves.

What Would Be an Example Of This Kind of Trade?

NHL writer Kevin Papetti saw Glynn’s post and offered an example of the kind of deal that might make sense.

He writes, “Wouldn’t mind taking a chance on someone like Teuvo Teravainen. He’s available, shouldn’t cost any real assets, and he doesn’t impact the tagging situation as a rental. Maybe Joshua goes the other way (that would also help the tagging situation).”

He then wrote to Glynn, “Are you joining team Teravainen? We’re looking for new members.”

Teravainen makes $5.4 million this season, and his deal expires at season’s end. The Maple Leafs can walk away or try to re-sign him over the summer based on other business. Joshua makes $3.25 million this season and next. Removing that number next season from their books gives Toronto a chance to make an in-season trade without worrying it has to be for a player on an expiring deal.

What A Trade Like This Won’t Do For Toronto

This deal wouldn’t help the Maple Leafs make a massive swing, like trading for someone like Nikita Kucherov and then immediately signing him to a monster extension.

The Maple Leafs would have to make multiple moves like this before they could go big-game hunting.

Glynn threw out other options. “Something like Greenway for Wood. Not literally that but the Leafs give up a guy making less but for longer while Chicago gives up someone making more for just this season.”