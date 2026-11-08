Blackhawks Looking For ‘Help for Bedard,’ Friedman Says

The Chicago Blackhawks’ disappointing start to the season has left some wondering what the organization can do to help spur the team forward.

The rebuild, such as it is, has fans growing impatient, questioning why the team would put the entire team through the ordeal.

Well, whatever the case, insider Elliotte Friedman noted that the Blackhawks are actively looking for help. Specifically, the team wants to find scoring depth for Connor Bedard.

“I think the Blackhawks are looking around. I think they really want to find some scoring help and some help for Bedard, if they can.”

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The comments, as stated during a recent appearance on NHL Network, point towards an interesting situation. While there’s no doubt that the Blackhawks would be looking to find scoring help, the key issue here is “if they can.”

That’s a very intriguing point, as it signals that, one, there may not be too many names available out there at the moment. And two, even if there were some scoring wingers out there, which there are a couple, the cost might be too high for the Blackhawks to pull off a deal right now.

And since a big name like Dylan Larkin and Nikita Kucherov might seem like a pipe dream at this point, the Blackhawks will have to get creative to find the help they need for Connor Bedard.

Nothing Imminent on Trade Front for Blackhawks

Despite there being a clear need for some scoring help, there doesn’t appear to be anything imminent on the horizon. While GM Kyle Davidson is looking around, there is no indication that anything is close to happening.

That’s both a good thing and a bad thing.

It’s good because the worst thing that Davidson could do at this point is rush into a deal. Doing so opens the door for a bad move, and, well, there have been GMs who have destroyed their careers because of bad moves.

That said, the downside to waiting means that help could take longer to arrive. That situation could mean more losses piling up, fueling even more discontent among fans.

At the end of the day, the Blackhawks are in a bind. They need to make a move, but they can’t afford to make a dumb one. So, it seems that patience will be the most important thing. Fans will need to take a deep breath because one bad move could derail what has been a slow-moving rebuild in Chicago.

Korchinksi Might Become Trade Chip

One name that’s interestingly popped up on Chris Johnston’s trade board in The Athletic is Kevin Korchinski. The 22-year-old has found a tough time staying in the lineup in Chicago. That situation has led the Blackhawks to scratch him multiple times this season.

And since he’ll need to clear waivers to go down to the AHL, the Blackhawks would rather trade him than lose their former seventh-overall pick from 2022.

Perhaps Korchinski might be enough to move the needle for some other organization looking to find a young defenseman and willing to move a scoring forward to do it.

Let’s see what plays out. But by the looks of it, the Blackhawks could be one of the most active teams in the coming weeks.