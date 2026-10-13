Maple Leafs Reportedly Interested In $16.5 Million Veteran

Following a summer of change under the leadership of new general manager John Chayka, the Toronto Maple Leafs have gotten out to a modest 3-2-1 start to the 2026-27 NHL campaign.

And based on the latest reports, it appears as though Chayka isn’t currently fully satisfied with his club’s makeup and could be thinking about even further additions to the roster.

The Toronto Maple Leafs Have Reportedly Had “Exploratory Talks” Involving Defenseman Zach Whitecloud

Per NHL Insider David Pagnotta, the previous Leafs leadership group showed interest in Calgary Flames defenseman Zach Whitecloud, and the current leadership group has held “exploratory” inquiries about an acquisition.

“The previous regime had a lot of interest in Zach Whitecloud; I believe there’ve been at least exploratory inquiries; I believe they’re one of the teams that would look at him,” Pagnotta said.

Whitecloud has appeared in five games with the struggling Flames this season, and has yet to register a point.

Zach Whitecloud Is Playing In His First Full Year With The Flames

Never drafted into the NHL, Whitecloud signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Vegas Golden Knights in March 2018 and made his NHL debut against the Edmonton Oilers the following month, posting a team-best plus-3 rating in a 4-3 loss.

After being assigned to the American Hockey League affiliate Chicago Wolves following training camp, Whitecloud eventually found his footing with Vegas late in the 2019-20 season, playing alongside Nick Holden in the Stanley Cup Playoffs and earned a two-year extension in March 2020.

Whitecloud signed a six-year, $16.5 million extension in October 2021 and helped Vegas win its first Stanley Cup in 2023, defeating the Florida Panthers in five games. He was one of two Indigenous players in the Final.

In January 2026, Whitecloud was traded to the Calgary Flames as part of the package Vegas sent for defenseman Rasmus Andersson.

So far in his NHL career, he’s appeared in 404 games, scoring 23 goals with 65 assists. He’s also contributed five goals with 12 assists in 78 Stanley Cup Playoff games.