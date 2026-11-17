The Utah Mammoth lost at home Monday night to the Vancouver Canucks, pushing their losing streak to six straight games in a rough stretch for the team.

Losing 3-2 in regulation to the Canucks, the Mammoth were unable to get back on track against the team with the worst record in the NHL.

Despite the six-game losing streak and Utah failing to gain any momentum over the last two weeks, the Mammoth remain at 10-9-3 on the year, tied for fifth in the Central Division.

Starting hot at the beginning of the season but losing all their momentum since then, the Mammoth must look to reset ahead of their matchup against Colorado on Wednesday.

The Team’s Struggles Persist in the Loss

In Monday’s 3-2 loss, Utah was unable to find any offense until the third period, when Vincent Trocheck scored a power-play goal to even the score in what had been a low-scoring 1-1 affair.

However, Mammoth goaltender Karel Vejmelka’s struggles continued, allowing three goals on just 24 shots faced (.875) against the Canucks.

Vejmelka, the 30-year-old Czech goaltender, has failed to find his footing early in the year for the Mammoth.

He currently holds the worst save percentage of his career at .872 (47th in the NHL) and has a 3.14 goals-against average, ranking 34th in the league.

Unsustainable numbers from a starting goalie have not been the only struggle, however, as the Mammoth rank 28th in penalty-kill percentage this season.

Allowing two goals to the Canuck’s power-play unit on Monday night, Utah’s penalty kill is doing no favors for Vejmelka as he looks to find his footing.

André Tourigny’s Comments

Amid the six-game losing streak, third-year Mammoth head coach André Tourigny, who spent three years with the Arizona Coyotes before the team’s relocation, gave his thoughts on the team’s performance.

“Do I think we’re playing well? Do I think we’re doing a lot of good things? Yes,” head coach André Tourigny said. “Having said that, you need to play with the cards you have in front of you, and through injury or through tough trouble or whatever. It’s not an excuse. You need to find a way, and we need to find a way. We’re at that point where there are no excuses. We need to find a way.”

Obviously unhappy with the recent results, Tourigny isn’t wrong about the team doing a lot of good things.

Despite the negatives in goal and on defense, the Mammoth currently have the third-best power-play percentage, the 11th-most goals for per game, and the fourth-most shots for per game.

They continue to have a powerful offense that can keep them in games late, led by attackers like Clayton Keller, who is fourth in the NHL in assists, and 22-year-old Logan Cooley, who is tied for 16th in goals this year.

Coming off a playoff appearance, the team has the coaching and the talent to make a deep playoff push this year.

A six-game losing skid is unacceptable for an NHL contender, but there is reason to believe that this is simply an unfortunate stretch that can become a learning experience later in the season.