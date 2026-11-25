The Utah Mammoth’s loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Monday night marked yet another example of the goaltending struggles they have been unable to shake this season.

Utah lost 4-2 to Winnipeg in a game where they continued to search for their footing in the Central Division.

Entering the season at 11th in ESPN and Bleacher Report’s power rankings, with 103.7 projected points, the Mammoth had high aspirations following a playoff berth.

Not getting the start they wanted, Utah now sits at 16th in the NHL’s Super 16 and ESPN’s most recent ranking, on pace for 88.56 points.

The problem has stemmed most heavily from unsustainably poor goaltending.

Utah’s Goalie Problem

Utah has started Karel Vejmelka and Sebastian Cossa as its two goalies so far this season.

According to data-driven-hockey.com’s GSAx statistic (goals saved above expected, which measures the difference between the expected goals a goalie faces and the goals they allow, accounting for the quality and quantity of shots faced), Cossa and Vejmelka are both among the bottom 10 goalies in the NHL this season.

Vejmelka, the 30-year-old Czech goaltender, is currently 6-7-2 and holds a -7.7 GSAx, with 48 goals allowed and 40.3 expected goals allowed.

In his sixth season for the organization, spending three with the Coyotes and three with Utah, Vejmelka has struggled between the pipes this season.

By NHL standards, he ranks 33rd in average goals allowed (3.14) and 48th in save percentage (.872).

Cossa is not far behind him, currently holding a 6-3-1 record with a -6.9 GSAx, with 30 goals allowed and 23.1 expected goals allowed.

The 24-year-old Canadian goaltender is in his first season as a true starter and has posted results similar to Vejmelka’s.

He currently ranks 32nd in average goals allowed (3.09) and 36th in save percentage (.880).

The fact that both goalies rank among the bottom 10 statistically in the NHL continues to hold Utah back from its original preseason aspirations.

The Rest of the Team

Both goalies are severely holding back a team that was picked to compete for the Cup, with Utah currently ranking 11th in goals for per game, third in power-play percentage, and fifth in shots per game in the NHL.

The offense has been above average, led by an impressive group of Logan Cooley, Clayton Keller, and Mikhail Sergachev.

The defense has struggled alongside the goalies, however, ranking among the worst in the NHL in penalty killing and allowing the 30th-most shots per game.

Shoring up the blue line to take pressure off the goaltending is where Utah’s best chance to clean up its weaknesses lies.

Giving their opponents far too many chances to get on top in games, Utah is digging itself further into a hole in the Central Division.

As the season continues, fans may continue to hope the goaltending and defense will figure themselves out, but both need to improve sooner rather than later.

In an extremely competitive Central this year, Utah finds itself second-to-last in the division, despite holding a winning record.

After dropping the first game of an action-packed week, the Mammoth’s next three games are all against Central opponents, giving them the perfect opportunity to get back on track.