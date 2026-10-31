Mammoth Get Nikita Kucherov From Lightning in Trade Pitch Idea

In an original trade pitch idea, the Utah Mammoth would acquire Tampa Bay Lightning superstar Nikita Kucherov in a blockbuster trade.

The internet broke on Friday night when NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported that Kucherov, the reigning Hart Memorial Trophy winner as the NHL MVP, will not re-sign with Tampa Bay and wants a trade.

Immediately, the wheels began turning on trade ideas for the Lightning’s star winger, and one team that is being linked to acquire him is the Mammoth, a team on the rise that may have the assets to get a deal done.

So, could the Lightning and Mammoth link up on a trade for Kucherov? Let’s give it a shot.

Mammoth, Lightning Nikita Kucherov Trade Pitch

Here is this author’s original trade pitch sending Kucherov to the Mammoth.

Lightning Trade:

Nikita Kucherov ($9.5 million expiring contract)

Mammoth Trade:

Vincent Trocheck ($5.625 million for this year plus two more years)

Lawson Crouse ($4.3 million expiring contract)

2027 Mammoth 1st-round draft pick (top-10 protected)

2027 Toronto Maple Leafs 3rd-round draft pick (previously acquired)

2027 Lightning 5th-round draft pick (previously acquired)

From a salary cap perspective, this trade matches up almost perfectly as far as the money goes, so there is no issue there, as it’s a near match.

Kucherov’s contract is up after this season, and while an extension could be part of this trade, he would likely want to see how his time in Utah goes before committing long-term to their program, so his signing an extension right away is not a mandatory part of this deal.

Why Both Teams Would Do This Trade

For the Mammoth, it’s clear why they would want to get Kucherov: Because he’s a proven Stanley Cup winner, and Utah is trying to become a contender.

This is a young team on the rise with tons of talent up and down its lineup. Adding a true gamebreaker like Kucherov to its talented pool of young players would be absolutely incredible and would help turn the Mammoth from just a playoff team into a legitimate Stanley Cup contender this season and beyond if he re-signs with them.

Mammoth owner Ryan Smith has deep pockets and would likely have no problem giving Kucherov the long-term, big-money deal that he wants and deserves, too, so if Kucherov likes it in Utah, they can re-sign him to a long-term contract extension.

As for the Lightning, they would get back a solid veteran center in Trocheck who is signed for this season plus two more at a good price, plus a very underrated forward in Crouse, who could either be a rental for the rest of this season as the Lightning make a playoff run of their own, or perhaps he could be re-signed to a long-term deal if he proves to be a good fit in Tampa Bay.

Plus, Tampa would pick up three draft picks as part of this trade to make it fair.

So, what do you think, Mammoth and Lightning fans? Is this a fair trade for both teams? Let us know.