The Utah Mammoth begin a four-game road trip in a six-game span in Winnipeg on Monday, where they will take on some of the best teams in the Central Division.

After winning two straight games following a six-game skid, moving to 12-9-3 on the year, Utah’s momentum will be put to the test this week against a gauntlet of opponents.

Utah will take on the Winnipeg Jets, then the Minnesota Wild and Nashville Predators, wrapping up against the Dallas Stars on Saturday.

All four teams currently hold winning records, and Utah will have its hands full as it looks to continue climbing the Central Division standings with some key wins.

The Gauntlet Ahead

In their four-game road gauntlet, Utah will face off against three of the top four teams in the Central Division this season.

With an opportunity to make it three straight wins, the Mammoth would greatly benefit from starting with a win against the lower-ranked Jets.

Winnipeg currently resides in second-to-last in the Central, providing the perfect opportunity for Utah to carry its momentum into the rest of the week.

If successful, they will take a three-game winning streak into their matchup against the team tied for the most points in the NHL this season.

Facing off against the Wild on Wednesday, Utah will have yet another opportunity to prove its strength, attempting to hand Minnesota just its fourth regulation loss of the year.

Wrapping up the road trip with back-to-back games Friday and Saturday against the second- and fourth-best teams in the Central, Utah has a high ceiling and low floor for this week’s results.

With a chance to knock off some of the best teams in the West, the Mammoth could find themselves back in the Western Conference playoff standings by Sunday, or back to searching for their identity as December approaches.

Mammoth Look to Their Leaders

Heading into the gauntlet, Utah will look to the players who have gotten them back into the win column.

Sebastian Cossa had a great week for the Mammoth, leading them to back-to-back wins while saving 59 of 62 shots he faced.

Notably, Cossa notched a .968 save percentage in the 4-1 win over Colorado on Wednesday, shutting down the team scoring the second-most goals per game in the NHL.

Providing much-needed productivity in the net for Utah, Cossa will need to keep it up against some of the best offenses in the league this week.

Offensively, Vincent Trocheck and Logan Cooley have caught some fire for the Mammoth, working the first line alongside each other.

Trocheck has tallied a goal in each of his last three games, and Cooley has been there to provide for him, notching an assist in each outing as well.

Riding a two-game winning streak with a hot goaltender and a clicking offense, the Mammoth will enter their four-game road gauntlet with confidence, looking to continue their Central Division campaign.