The Utah Mammoth defeated the Nashville Predators in Friday afternoon’s matchup, marking their second straight victory as they continue their week-long Central Division test.

Despite allowing five goals to Nashville, Karel Vejmelka gritted out a shootout win for his team, earning them two crucial points in the Central race.

The 6-5 shootout win moves Utah to 14-10-3, marking back-to-back wins against top-three Central Division teams.

After a slow start to the year, Utah might finally be finding its footing and trending in the right direction.

The Shootout Win

Utah walked away with a shootout victory in a roller coaster of a game in Nashville on Friday afternoon.

In a game that saw two lead changes and four ties, Utah continued to battle its way to a victory.

Falling behind 2-0 early in the first period, the Mammoth scored two goals in the final 90 seconds of the period, a theme that continued throughout the game.

The second period remained scoreless for the first 18 minutes before Utah once again found the net with an Anders Lee rebound goal.

Entering the third period with a 3-2 lead, the Mammoth would concede three goals to Nashville while scoring two themselves in an action-packed period.

Trailing 4-5 with time winding down, Dylan Guenther launched a cross-ice pass to Anders Lee for a 1-on-1 fast break with Juuse Saros, and Lee was the hero, notching his second goal of the outing.

A thrilling five-minute overtime saw Nashville control possession for three minutes before taking a penalty, allowing Utah to apply the pressure of its own.

However, neither team could find the net, sending the game into a shootout.

Nashville failed to score on any of its three attempts, meaning Vincent Trochek’s first-round wrist shot would be all Utah needed to escape with the two points.

Despite allowing five goals of their own in the win, Utah’s ability to escape with two points on the road for its second straight victory showed the team’s resilience.

Goalie Struggles Continue

Despite leaving Nashville with a win on Friday, Utah’s goaltending struggles continued.

Vejmelka, who entered the game as one of the worst statistical goalies in the NHL, continued to struggle in the win.

Although he came up big for his team in overtime and the shootout, Vejmelka struggled to make key saves throughout the game.

The Mammoth outshot Nashville 35-21 in the victory, which should have been more than enough for a regulation win.

However, Vejmelka’s mere 16 saves on 21 shots faced, resulting in a .762 save percentage, kept Nashville in the game late.

Utah’s defense did a good job of limiting the Predators’ shots on goal, but Vejmelka continued to struggle to stop the opportunities they generated.

Seemingly the last piece holding this Utah squad back, improved goaltending could allow the Mammoth to make their second straight playoff appearance.