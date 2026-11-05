Utah Mammoth Have Intriguing Connection to Nikita Kucherov Trade

The Utah Mammoth could be an intriguing landing spot for Tampa Bay Lightning superstar Nikita Kucherov, especially with a familiar face already waiting for him in Salt Lake City.

Since requesting a trade last week, speculation has increased surrounding where Kucherov will end up.

ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski listed Utah as a potential suitor for Kucherov in a new article Thursday, highlighting his relationship with a former Lightning teammate and a promising young core.

The Utah Connection

Utah defenseman Mikhail Sergachev is a former teammate of Kucherov and has been one of his closest friends throughout the years.

Sergachev, who is signed with the Mammoth through 2030-31, would have every reason to pitch his friend on making the move out west and helping a new team compete for a Cup.

Having won the Stanley Cup back-to-back seasons with the Lightning in 2020 and 2021, the two already have experience winning together.

A rekindling of this duo could be exactly what the Mammoth need to make a deep playoff push this season.

Kucherov, who is 33, also hopes to join an immediate contender if traded. The Utah Mammoth are coming off a playoff berth and sit at 10-6-0 on the year, with a core positioned to compete in the Central Division.

Utah’s Young Offensive Core

Looking at Utah’s young and talented offensive core, the Mammoth currently have Clayton Keller (28) and Logan Cooley (22) paving the way.

Adding a 33-year-old veteran talent like Kucherov would instantly elevate the Mammoth offense.

Kucherov, coming off four straight seasons with at least 110 points, has shown no sign of slowing down and would pair perfectly with Keller or Cooley, allowing him to do his own thing.

Wyshynski highlighted this aspect of Kucherov’s personality in his article, writing:

One of the things Kucherov cherishes about playing in Tampa is not having to be a front-facing talent for the franchise. He just kind of does what he does, without multitudes of media interviews and appearances at car dealership openings. One assumes that’s the kind of existence he could have in Utah, should he choose that destination.

Utah could have just what Kucherov needs; the question comes down to whether a trade is actually possible.

Could it Happen?

While the Mammoth have already shown that they can compete in the Western Conference, adding a piece like Kucherov would only boost their odds.

However, there are still a multitude of questions surrounding whether the Lightning would actually consider moving their franchise star.

Tampa Bay general manager Julien BriseBois has publicly stated that the organization has no intention of trading Kucherov.

Still, if Kucherov ultimately leaves Tampa Bay, Utah would welcome him with open arms.

The opportunity to reunite with Sergachev, play alongside young talent, and instantly compete for a championship makes the Mammoth a team to watch in the Kucherov sweepstakes.