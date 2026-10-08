Bruins’ JJ Peterka Meets Mammoth After Rapid Moves Started With Sabres

It’s still quite early in JJ Peterka’s NHL career, and he’s been quite productive already, and yet he has already been forced to move twice.

He began his career with the Buffalo Sabres, and then he was sent to the Utah Mammoth, who over the summer traded him to the Boston Bruins.

It’s been a quick and shifting journey for a player who at his age and skill level you might not expect to move so much.

But sometimes sports are like that — certain players appeal to other teams, and they make a good enough offer, and it’s eventually up to the player to make himself so indispensable that he doesn’t get moved anymore.

Peterka is in his third stop, and Thursday night in particular will be a fascinating one for him: It’s his first time taking on the Mammoth since they traded him to the Bruins.

This will be Peterka’s fifth game with the Bruins. Through the first four, he has totaled a pair of goals.

Utah Mammoth-Boston Bruins JJ Peterka Trade

The Mammoth traded Peterka to the Bruins on June 26, 2026.

He was sent to Boston in exchange for a first-round pick in 2026, which was used on JP Hurlbert, and a first-round pick in 2028.

The Mammoth had decided to shift their roster composition slightly away from the speedy scorer Peterka and add a few future assets instead.

The Bruins, coming off a first-round playoff loss, wanted more proven firepower.

Peterka played all 82 games last season for Utah and scored 25 goals with 22 assists.

From Sabres to Mammoth to Bruins

It’s quite the run of team names for Peterka, and the intrigue doesn’t stop there.

He was actually traded from the Sabres to the Mammoth exactly one year before his deal to the Bruins. That first trade went down on June 26, 2025.

The Sabres got Josh Doan and Michael Kesselring in return from Utah.

Peterka had been the No. 34 overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft by the Sabres from Germany, an early second-rounder.

He played his first four NHL seasons with Buffalo, a total of 238 games in which he had 67 goals and 83 assists (150 points).

His final season with the Sabres had been his best, putting up 68 points in 77 games — 27 goals and 41 assists.

Despite that, the Sabres essentially chose Doan over Peterka, sending Peterka on what has now become a bit of a wandering journey.

He’ll be hoping he can settle in with Boston as his new home now. It’s not easy to bounce around this much, but Peterka’s talent has never been in question, and now the Bruins will look to be the beneficiary.