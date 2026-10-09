Golden Knights’ Streak Comes to an Alarming End — Fans Aren’t Holding Back

After nine years and 420 consecutive home games (COVID games notwithstanding), the Vegas Golden Knights’ franchise sellout streak is officially over. Thursday’s home matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs drew an announced crowd of 15,977 at T-Mobile Arena, falling short of the venue’s 17,367 capacity — a 92% attendance mark that broke new, unwanted ground for the organization.

According to Sin Bin Vegas, it’s the first time in franchise history that a Golden Knights game, regular season or postseason, hasn’t been announced as a sellout across 354 regular-season games and 66 playoff contests. The outlet noted the streak’s end felt notable not just because of the number itself, but because of the context: “The fact of when it happened, who they played, and just how few people were there.”

In other words, of all the games not to sell out, the fact the Maple Leafs didn’t attract a bigger audience is alarming.

Sin Bin Vegas then said, “The question now turns to why.”

Why Didn’t the Golden Knights Game Sell Out?

The break in the streak has sparked plenty of theories.

Given the Golden Knights were playing Toronto, some suggest the usual wave of Canadian tourists who help fill Vegas’s arena for games against Canadian teams simply wasn’t as strong this time. Whether that be the economy, a lack of travel interest, or for political reasons, Canadians going to games is likely down. One fan wrote: “Vegas about to find out that Canadian tourism played a huge part in these figures…”

Others pointed to the sheer cost of attending games as the bigger issue. A longtime season-ticket holder explained their pullback in recent years: “Now in the last 3 years I’ve probably been to about three games. It’s expensive, and it’s a hassle to get in and out of. It’s almost easier to just watch it at home.”

Has Dynamic Pricing Backfired?

Pricing frustrations were a common thread as fans weighed in and voiced their frustrations. Specifically, the fact that the Golden Knights have moved to a dynamic pricing model was a major point of contention.

Dynamic ticket pricing is a flexible pricing strategy where the cost of a ticket is based on changing demand. Instead of a regular price per seat staying consistent, the prices change based on interest and growing or shrinking sales volume. The change happens in real time, meaning a popular game could be far more expensive than a less popular one. Even the same game can see huge variances, and when you buy a ticket matters too. If you buy at the right time, you’ll save money. If you don’t, you could pay double what the person next to you paid.

One fan didn’t hold back: “VGK ownership can get fed with their dynamic pricing. As an organization, it’s going to fail eventually. Got entirely too greedy and the shine has worn off. $250 for a s** Fanatics jersey was the kicker last season.”

Whatever the exact cause, the streak’s end marks a symbolic shift for a franchise that, since its 2017 inception, had built a reputation around one of the most reliably packed buildings in the NHL.

Whether this turns into a one-off or the start of a longer trend remains to be seen, but it’s clearly a topic the fanbase has strong opinions about.