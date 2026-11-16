Golden Knights Reunion Floated for Former Stanley Cup MVP

The Vegas Golden Knights could have an opportunity to reunite with one of their most important players in franchise history.

Former Conn Smythe Trophy winner Jonathan Marchessault has emerged as a hypothetical trade fit for Vegas as the Nashville Predators continue evaluating their roster under general manager Chris MacFarland.

In a November 13 report for Daily Faceoff, NHL insider Anthony Di Marco identified the Golden Knights as a possible destination for Marchessault if Nashville is willing to retain salary.

The suggestion is intriguing for a Vegas franchise that won its first Stanley Cup with Marchessault playing a starring role in 2023.

However, a potential reunion would come with significant financial complications, and Di Marco did not report that the Golden Knights and Predators have engaged in trade discussions.

Golden Knights Reunion Floated for Jonathan Marchessault

Di Marco reported that Nashville’s management is evaluating its roster following an unexpectedly successful start to the 2026-27 season.

The Predators entered November 13 riding a six-game winning streak, complicating the possibility of moving established veterans.

Marchessault, however, remains a player whose future could warrant consideration.

The 35-year-old winger has struggled to rediscover the production that made him a star in Vegas. Through 14 appearances this season, he has recorded two goals and five points.

Marchessault has also missed seven consecutive games with a lower-body injury, creating another uncertainty surrounding his trade value.

Nevertheless, Di Marco suggested that Nashville could find a market for the veteran if the team absorbs a portion of his contract.

Marchessault carries a $5.5 million annual salary-cap hit through the 2028-29 season and possesses a full no-movement clause.

Di Marco suggested Nashville could retain enough salary to reduce Marchessault’s annual cap hit to approximately $3 million, potentially making a deal more manageable for Vegas.

This makes it so Marchessault will have control over where he goes, were he to be dealt. What better spot than the place where he achieved the sport’s highest honor?

Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon has a history of making aggressive roster moves, and while there is no confirmation that he is pursuing Marchessault, the reunion would certainly be fun for Knights fans.

Why a Marchessault Reunion Could Appeal to Vegas

Few players have made a greater impact on the Golden Knights’ early history than Marchessault.

An original member of the expansion franchise, the veteran spent seven seasons in Vegas before departing for Nashville in free agency in 2024.

Across 514 regular-season games with the Golden Knights, Marchessault recorded 192 goals and 417 points.

His defining achievement came during Vegas’ historic 2023 championship run.

Marchessault scored 13 goals and totaled 25 points during the postseason, earning the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP.

His familiarity with Vegas and experience performing in high-pressure playoff situations could make him an appealing addition to a team pursuing another Stanley Cup.

There are reasons for caution, however.

Marchessault’s offensive production has declined since leaving Vegas, and his age, injury concerns, and contract make him a complicated acquisition.

The forward entered this season looking to rebound from a disappointing 2025-26 campaign in which he produced 31 points in 62 games.

A return to familiar surroundings could be an interesting possibility, but it would not guarantee a return to his championship-level form.

For now, the idea remains a speculative fit raised by Di Marco rather than an impending transaction.

Still, the possibility of bringing a former playoff MVP back to Las Vegas is one Golden Knights fans would have plenty of reasons to consider.